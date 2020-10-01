Celta Vigo Vs Barcelona Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live

Oscar Garcia's Celta Vigo will square off against Ronald Koeman's Barcelona at the Balaidos Stadium on Thursday, October 1 for their next LaLiga clash. Celta Vigo vs Barcelona is scheduled to kick off at 9:30 pm local time (Friday, 1:00 am IST). Here's a look at the Celta Vigo vs Barcelona live stream details and our Celta Vigo vs Barcelona prediction for the clash.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona prediction and match preview

Celta Vigo are currently in eighth place on the LaLiga table, with one win and two draws from their three games so far. Celta Vigo began their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Eibar and then beat Valencia 2-1 before being held to a 1-1 draw against Valladolid on Sunday. Oscar Garcia's men have lost only two of their previous 13 league games at home and will be hoping to keep up their impressive record against Barcelona. Celta Vigo are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Barcelona at the Balaidos Stadium.

Meanwhile, Barcelona hammered Villarreal 4-0 in their first competitive match of the Koeman era. Teenage superstar Ansu Fati stole the show by scoring two early goals and winning the penalty for Lionel Messi to tuck in the third before an own goal from Pau Torres rounded off the scoring before half-time. Ronald Koeman will be looking to make it two wins in two as Barcelona coach on Thursday night. Our Celta Vigo vs Barcelona prediction is a 3-1 win for Barcelona.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona team news and injuries

For the hosts, Sergio Alvarez, Ruben Blanco and David Junca are all ruled out for the game against Barcelona. For Barcelona, first-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is out for another couple of weeks due to a knee injury. Junior Firpo and Samuel Umtiti are also ruled out for the trip to face Celta Vigo.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch LaLiga in India

Fans in the UK can watch the Celta Vigo vs Barcelona live stream on LaLiga TV. In the USA, the Celta Vigo vs Barcelona live telecast will be available on beIN Sports. In India, the LaLiga live stream for the Celta Vigo vs Barcelona game will be available on Facebook. LaLiga's official Facebook page will stream the game.

Image Credits - Celta Vigo Instagram / Barcelona Twitter