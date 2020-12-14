Celta Vigo Vs Cadiz Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Preview

Celta Vigo host a high flying Cadiz side tonight in their next match of the ongoing LaLiga campaign. The kick-off is scheduled to take place at the Abanca-Balaidos in Spain at 1;30 AM IST. Let's have a look at Celta Vigo vs Cadiz live stream, Celta Vigo vs Cadiz prediction, team news, the LaLiga standings of the teams and other details of the game.

Celta Vigo have really struggled to play their best football this season. They sit just a spot above the relegation zone and will be desperate to win and improve their record in the ongoing LaLiga season. The current LaLiga standing for the Galicians is at 17th position but they head into tonight's tie against Cadiz brimming with confidence after their 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao earlier last week.

Also Read Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix Kicks Bench After Being Subbed Off During Madrid Derby; Watch

Cadiz, on the other hand, have played very well and way better than what was expected from them as the lesser-known Yellow Submarine has played some of the best football in La Liga. They defeated Spanish giants Barcelona in a 2-1 victory last week and will be looking to replicate that performance tonight versus Celta Vigo. Currently, they occupy an impressive 5th position in LaLiga standings.

Celta Vigo vs Cadiz team news

Celta Vigo will be without the services of David Junca, Kevin Vazquez and Sergio Alvarez. They will also miss Jeison Murillo, who has been suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in this LaLiga season.

Cadiz start the match with Jose Mari, Marcos Mauro and Luismi Quezada unavailable for the game. The availability of Juan Cala and Salvi Sanchez also remains questionable for tonight.

Predicted Playing 11

Celta Vigo - Ruben Blanco; Hugo Mallo, Nestor Araujo, Joseph Aidoo, Lucas Olaza; Brais Mendez, Renato Tapia, Denis Suarez, Nolito; Iago Aspas, Santi Mina

Cadiz - Jeremias Ledesma; Alfonso Espino, Pedro Alcala, Fali, Iza; Jens Jonsson, Augusto Fernandez; Jairo Izquierdo, Alex Fernandez, Alberto Perea; Alvaro Negredo

Also Read Gerard Houllier Dead: Former Liverpool Boss Passes Away, Fans Mourn Tragic Loss

How to watch Celta Vigo vs Cadiz live in India?

The Celta Vigo vs Cadiz game will not be televised in India. Fans who wish to watch the match can access the Celta Vigo vs Cadiz live stream on the official LaLiga page on Facebook from 1:30 am IST onwards. The live scores and updates for the match will be available on the La Liga website and social media pages as well as on the teams' websites and social media channels.

Also Read Diogo Jota Injury Update: Liverpool Star Sidelined For Six To Eight Weeks With Knee Injury

Celta Vigo vs Cadiz prediction

Celta Vigo will look to shrug off the poor start to the season and aim for a win tonight. They have managed to register two consecutive victories in La Liga and expect players like Iago Aspas and Nolito to help them walk away with the win. However, they face a tough opposition in Cadiz who are likely to restrict them for a draw.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 1-1 Cadiz

Also Read Dortmund SACK Manager Lucien Favre A Day After Humiliating 5-1 Defeat Against Stuttgart

Image credits: Celta Vigo, Cadiz FC/Twitter