Celtic And Rangers Win, Sky Apologises For Inaccurate Translation In Morelos Interview

A 4-0 win for Celtic against Motherwell at the Fir Park Stadium, first cemented their position at the top of the Scottish Premiership. A brace from Odsonne Edouard in the 9th and 80th minute and goals from Leigh Griffiths (51) and Callum McGregor (75) sealed a 4-0 victory for the visitors. The win ensured that Celtic was well on course to claim their ninth successive Scottish Premiership title.

Rangers fall seven points behind Celtic despite win

Steven Gerrard's Rangers fell seven points behind Celtic even though they secured a 2-1 win against Hibernian. Goals from George Edmundson (45+2) and Ianis Hagi (84) secured the win for the second-placed team in the Premiership table. Hibernian's Paul Hanlon scored the first goal of the match in the 35 minutes, handing his team an early lead in the first half but Edmundson fired a goal just before half time to level the Premiership game.

Meanwhile, Sky apologised to both Celtic and Rangers for its mistake of inaccurately translating an interview given by Alfredo Morelos. The Rangers striker reportedly said in the interview that he had been subject to racism during his time in Scotland but Celtic went on to question the authenticity of the translation that claimed the striker had racially been abused by Celtic's home fans on December 29, 2019.

Read: Scott McTominay: Fernandes And Ighalo Have Made First Good Impressions At United

Read: Berbatov Blasts United For Relying On Fernandes, Not Making More 'statement' Signings

Sky apologises for its mistake

According to reports, Sky responded to Celtic's demand to look into the translation of the interview. Sky said that they had singled out the inaccuracies in the translation and went on to apologise to both the clubs for the errors. Sky further added that after identifying the incorrect parts, they could confirm that Morelos did not say he was racially abused by supporters of Celtic. Sky said that they were going to revise their set procedures in relation to translated interviews to ensure that such a serious incident does not occur in the future.

Read: Man United Make Grealish Top Target, Eriksen Reveals Reason Behind Snubbing The Red Devils

Read: Manchester United Hold Talks To Beef Up Ed Woodward's Security After Violent Protests

(with inputs from agencies)