Celtic Vs Milan Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Game Preview

AC Milan will mark their return to continental football with a trip to Scotland to face off against Celtic on Thursday, October 22 (Friday for Indian viewers). The Europa League live action will begin in India at 12:30 AM IST, with the game set to be played at the Celtic Park. Here's a look at the Celtic vs Milan live stream details, team news and our prediction for the same.

Europa League live: Celtic vs Milan prediction and preview

AC Milan have been in fine form in the build-up to their Europa League opener, with the Rossoneri unbeaten in their last 20 games across all competitions. Milan will look to continue their winning form when they face off Celtic in what promises to be an exciting encounter between the two former European giants. The defending Scottish champions have been in fine form domestically, having registered eight wins in 10 games. However, Milan will enter the clash as favourites and the home side will hope to pull off an upset on Thursday.

Celtic vs Milan team news

Celtic have been hit massively hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Talismanic striker Odsonne Edouard, Midfielders Ryan Christie, Nir Bitton and defender Hatem Abd Elhamed are all ruled out due to positive tests. James Forrest and young winger Mikey Johnston are out injured. For Milan, Ante Rebic and Hakan Calhanoglu are ruled out due to injuries.

Matteo Gabbia and Mateo Musacchio are also ruled out of the clash. Celtic's Diego Laxalt, on loan from Milan, is eligible to play against his parent club.

Celtic vs Milan predicted line ups

Celtic: Vasilios Barkas; Christopher Jullien, Shane Duffy, Kristoffer Ajer; Jeremie Frimpong, Scott Brown, Oliver Ntcham, Callum McGregor, Deigo Laxalt; Albian Ajeti, Leigh Griffiths

Vasilios Barkas; Christopher Jullien, Shane Duffy, Kristoffer Ajer; Jeremie Frimpong, Scott Brown, Oliver Ntcham, Callum McGregor, Deigo Laxalt; Albian Ajeti, Leigh Griffiths AC Milan: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Davide Calabria, Simon Kjaer, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Frank Kessie, Sandro Tonali; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

How to watch Celtic vs Milan live?

The live telecast of Celtic vs Milan will be available on Sony SIX SD and Sony SIX HD in India. The Celtic vs Milan live stream will be available on SonyLIV. For fans who wish to follow the game’s live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media. The match begins at 12:30 am IST on Friday (Thursday night).

(Image Courtesy: AC Milan, Celtic Instagram)