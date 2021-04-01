Central Coast Mariners Vs Adelaide United Live Stream, Prediction, News, A-League Live

A top-of-the-table clash awaits us in the upcoming matchday of the A-League as Central Coast Mariners square off against Adelaide United on Thursday. The Australian domestic league fixture is set to be played at the Central Coast Stadium on April 1 with the kickoff scheduled for 2:10 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the Central Coast Mariners vs Adelaide United live stream, playing 11, alongside other match details of this encounter.

Central Coast Mariners vs Adelaide United team news: Central Coast Mariners vs Adelaide United prediction

Central Coast Mariners head into the match after playing out a 1-1 draw against Melbourne Victory in their latest competitive outing. It was their second draw in three matches as the hosts find themselves on a winless run failing to pick up a win in their last three matches. With 26 points against their name, Central Coast Mariners occupy the first position in the A-League standings. They will be wary of losing their standings to Thursday's opponents as second-placed rivals Adelaide United trail them by a mere point.

Adelaide United, on the other hand, have registered their sixth win in a row after their last competitive outing as the visitors have completely turned the A-League standings around with their winning streak. Adelaide United has recorded eight wins and one draw while losing four matches this season. With 25 points from 13 games. Adelaide United are currently slotted second in the A-League standings. They will be aiming to overtake Central Coast Mariners and claim their numero uno spot with a win on Thursday. The Mariners start as favourites.

Central Coast Mariners vs Adelaide United Team News: Predicted Playing 11

Central Coast Mariners- Mark Birighitti, Stefan Nigro, Jack Clisby, Ruon Tongyik, Kye Rowles, Daniel Bouman, Oliver Bozanic, Gianni Stensness, Daniel De Silva, Matt Simon, Marcos Urena.

Adelaide United - Joe Gauci, Ryan Strain, Javi Lopez, Jordan Elsey, Miachael Jakobsen, Joshua Cavallo, Stefan Mauk, Louis D'Arrigo, Ben Halloran, Craig Godwin, Tomi Juric.

How to watch Central Coast Mariners vs Adelaide United live in India?

There will be no official broadcast for the A-League in India. But the Central Coast Mariners vs Adelaide United live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and App. The live scores and match developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams.

Central Coast Mariners vs Adelaide United Prediction

The winner of this game has the opportunity to move on to the top of the table and establish their authority as one of the best teams in the ongoing season. While Central Coast Mariners will be looking to turn their fortunes around, Adelaide United will aim to continue on their winning run and get the much-deserved top spot at the end of this match. However, we predict the match to end in a draw as both teams are likely to cancel each other out during the course of 90 minutes.

Prediction - Central Coast Mariners 1-1 Adelaide United