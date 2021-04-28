Central Coast Mariners Vs Brisbane Roar Prediction, Team News, A-League 2021 Live Stream

Central Coast Mariners play hosts to Brisbane Roar in Matchday 18 with the opportunity to move to the top of the A-League standings. The game will be played at the Central Coast Stadium and will begin at 2:35 PM IST on Wednesday, April 28. Here's a look at how to watch Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar live stream, team news and the Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar prediction.

Central Coast Mariners have a chance to get to the top of the A-League standings on Wednesday when they take on Brisbane Roar. The Mariners are currently third in the standings had 31 points in 18 games, but have been winless in their last three games since the win over Adelaide United. Central Coast gave up a two-point lead against rivals Sydney FC last time out, squandering the opportunity to move six points ahead of the fourth-placed team.

Meanwhile, Brisbane Roar have been in resurgent form and eight points off the fourth-placed Adelaide United, but have three games in hand. If Brisbane can clinch wins in their remaining games, they could be in the shout for a top-four finish. Question marks surrounded Roar but they have claimed seven points from their most recent three fixtures on the road and will fancy their chances on Wednesday. Mariners are favourites for the clash and are likely to clinch the three points at home.

Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar team news

Ruon Tongyik is in line to return to the Mariners' starting lineup after having served his suspension for accumulating five yellow cards. Gianni Stensness is sidelined for the clash, while Lewis Miller has made progress with his recovery and is likely to be included in the squad. Corey Brown will miss out for Brisbane Roar with a suspension, while Scott McDonald is obviously out having parted ways with the franchise. Macaulay Gillesphey served his suspension last week and is back in contention this week.

Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar team news: Predicted XIs

Central Coast Mariners: Mark Birighitti; Jack Clisby, Kye Rowles, Ruon Tongyik, Stefan Nigro; Daniel Bouman, Josh Nisbet, Oliver Bozanic, Daniel De Silva; Alou Kuol, Marco Urena

Brisbane Roar: Jamie Young; Tom Aldred, Macaulay Gillesphey, Kai Trewin; Jack Hingert, Josh Brindell-South, Corey Brown, Jay O'Shea, Rahmat Akbari; Riku Danzaki, Dylan Wenzell-Halls

How to watch Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar live?

There will be no official broadcast for the A-League in India. But the Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and app. The live scores and match developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. In Australia, the game will be broadcasted on ABC TV, Fox Sports 505 at 8:05 PM AEST. In India, the match kicks off at 2:35 PM IST.

(Image Courtesy: Mariners, Roar Twitter)