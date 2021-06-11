Central Coast Mariners Vs Macarthur Prediction, Team News And Live Stream Details

After seven years, the Central Coast Mariners have made it to the A-League Finals. They will host Macarthur FC, making it their first postseason home game since April 19, 2014 (Adelaide United, 1-0 win). While some players are away to play international, the team has great potential.

Adding to their success this season, Mariners have also beaten Macarthur all three times they have met this season. Macarthur lost their final regular-season game to Wellington 3-0, which also ended up with Loic Puyo suspended for their upcoming clash vs Mariners. The team has shown a lot of potentials, making it to the finals in their debut season.

Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur prediction

We predict that the Mariners will beat Macarthur. The former have a home advantage and have scored 19 goals in 13 home matches during their regular-season encounters. That being said, their perfect 3-0 record against Macarthur only make them the favourites to win the game. Macarthur, who were close to bagging fourth or fifth place before the postseason, slipped to the sixth spot after their loss vs Wellington.

Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur team news

Central Coast Mariners

The team will be playing mostly at strength, except for Gianni Stensess – out due to his injury. No member is doubtful due to injury or suspended for their upcoming clash.

Macarthur FC

Macarthur's problem for the elimination final revolves around Loic Puyo, who received a red card during their last regular-season game. He will remain suspended for the upcoming match vs Mariners as well. Apart from Puyo, Nicholas Suman will be questionable for the game.

Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur live stream details: Where to watch Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur?

Not heading to Central Coast for tomorrow's match?



Macarthur Square have got you covered as our official home away from home with the big screen ready to go! 🙌#MFCBulls #RunWithTheHerd pic.twitter.com/x1iFNqrnly — Macarthur FC (@mfcbulls) June 11, 2021

Unfortunately, Indian fans will not be able to watch a telecast for the upcoming elimination final. However, an official live stream for the match will be available on the ‘My Football’ YouTube channel and app. Additionally, any fan can access live scores and other updates from the A-League social media pages. The two teams will also be providing updates on their own accounts.

Date and Time: Saturday, June 12, 7:05 PM AEST (Saturday, June 12, 2:35 PM IST)

Venue: Central Coast Stadium in New South Wales, Australia.

(Image credits: Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur Instagram)