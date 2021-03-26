Central Coast Mariners Vs Melbourne Victory Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League

Matchday 14 of the ongoing A-League sees Central Coast Mariners squaring off against Melbourne Victory in their next game on Saturday. The match is set to take place on March 27 at the Central Coast with the kickoff scheduled for 1:40 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory live stream, playing 11, top picks alongside other details of this match.

Central Coast Mariners suffered from a comprehensive 2-0 loss to Melbourne City FC in their last outing after playing out a 2-2 draw against Perth Glory which was their first draw of the campaign. The hosts have recorded eight wins and four losses this season as they find themselves at the top of the A-League standings. Central Coast Mariners have been winless in their last two matches and will aim to turn their fortunes around as soon as possible. With 25 points in 13 league matches, they still hold a narrow 1-point lead over second-placed Melbourne City FC and will aim to widen the gap up to four points by registering their ninth win of the season.

Melbourne Victory on the other hand are at the bottom of the A-League standings. Currently slotted 12th on the table, the visitors saw their last match end in a 4-1 loss to Wellington Phoenix. It was their fourth consecutive loss in the season as they find themselves in a spot of bother. Melbourne Victory have won only two games and drawn one this season while losing nine league games and they will aim for a win on Saturday.

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory Team news: Predicted Playing 11

Central Coast Mariners- Mark Birighitti, Jack Clisby, Stefan Nigro, Ruon Tongyik, Kye Rowles, Daniel De Silva, Daniel Bouman, Oliver Bozanic, Josh Nisbet, Marco Urena, Matt Simon

Melbourne Victory- Matt Acton, Adama Traore, Storm Roux, Leigh Broxham, Nick Ansell, Jacob Butterfield, Jake Brimmer, Callum McManaman, Robbie Kruse, Ben Folami, Elvis Kamsoba

How to watch Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory live in India?

There will be no official broadcast for the A-League in India. But the Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and App. The live scores and match developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams.

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Given the current form of both the teams, we expect Central Coast Mariners to register a comfortable win against Melbourne Victory and walk away with three points at the end of this match.

Prediction- Central Coast Mariners 2-0 Melbourne Victory