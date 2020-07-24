Central Coast Mariners Vs Newcastle Jets Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, A-League Live

Alen Stajcic's Central Coast Mariners will host Newcastle Jets in the third instalment of the F3 Derby this season at the Central Coast Stadium on Friday night. The A-League clash between Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets clash is scheduled to kick off at 7.30 pm AEDT (3 pm IST). Here's a look at the Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets prediction, Central Coast Mariners v Newcastle Jets h2h record and the Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets live stream details.

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets prediction and match preview

The Mariners will be hoping to secure bragging rights after one loss and a draw in their previous two encounters against Newcastle Jets this season. However, its been a relatively poor campaign for the Mariners as they currently sit at the bottom of the A-League standings in 11th place. The Mariners have won only four of their 23 games played so far and extended their current losing streak to 11 straight games when they suffered defeat against Perth Glory last weekend.

Carl Robinson's Newcastle Jets are currently in eighth place in the A-League standings with seven wins from 23 games. However, the Jets have the fourth-worst defensive record in the A-League and the second-worst goal difference in the league as well. Our Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets prediction is a 3-3 draw as these two teams have been involved in high-scoring games over the past few seasons.

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets h2h record

The Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets h2h record makes for interesting reading with the two teams facing each other a total of 44 times in the past. The Newcastle Jets have come out victorious on 16 occasions while the Central Coast Mariners have registered 13 wins. There have been a total of 15 draws between these two teams.

A-League fixtures: Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets live stream details

Fans in the UK can watch the Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets live stream on BT Sport. The will be no broadcast of the A-League fixtures on Indian television. However, fans in India can watch the Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets live stream on the My Football YouTube channel at 3 pm IST.

Image Credits - CCMariners / Newcastle Jets Instagram