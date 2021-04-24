Central Coast Mariners Vs Sydney FC Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Live

Central Coast Mariners (CCM) will go up against Sydney FC (SYD) in the upcoming game of the A-League. The match will be played at the Central Coast Stadium in Gosford, Australia. The CCM vs SYD live streaming is scheduled to begin on Saturday, April 24 at 5:05 PM local time (12:35 PM IST). Here is our Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC prediction, information on how to watch Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC live in India and where to catch Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC live scores.

A-League standings: Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC preview

Central Coast Mariners are currently at the second spot of the A-League standings with 30 points. Matt Simon and team have played seventeen games so far in the tournament, winning nine and losing five (three draws). Sydney FC, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot with 27 points and a win-loss record of 7-4 (six draws).

A-League standings: Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that Central Coast Mariners will come out on top in this contest.

Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC live stream: Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC team news

Central Coast Mariners will enter the stadium without Gianni Stensness as he’s currently recovering from injury, while Lewis Miller is listed as doubtful. Sydney FC, on the other hand, won’t be getting assistance from Adam Pavlesic as he’s injured, while Rhyan Grant is suspended for the upcoming game after getting a red card.

How to watch Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC live stream?

The Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC match will not telecast in India. However, fans can watch the clash on the official ‘My Football’ YouTube channel and app. Live scores and updates will be available on the social media page of the A-League and the two teams.

Australia date and time: Saturday, April 24 at 5:05 PM

Indian date and time: Saturday, April 24 at 12:35 PM

Venue: Central Coast Stadium, Gosford, Australia

How to watch Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC live stream: squads

Central Coast Mariners squad

Marco Ureña, Matt Simon, Jordan Smylie, MichaÅ‚ Janota, Daniel De Silva, liver BoÅ¾aniÄ‡, Gianni Stensness, Joshua Nisbet, Daniel Bouman, Stefan JankoviÄ‡, Jaden Casella, Ruon Tongyik, Jack Clisby, Kye Rowles, Lewis Miller, Stefan Nigro, Daniel Hall, Mark Birighitti, Adam Pearce, Aidan Munford

Sydney FC squad

Bobô, Kosta Barbarouses, Trent Buhagiar, Patrick Wood, Luke Ivanovic, Jordi Swibel, Miloš NinkoviÄ‡, Luke Brattan, Alexander Baumjohann, Anthony Caceres, Paulo Retre, Calem Nieuwenhof, Chris Zuvela, Patrick Flottmann, Rhyan Grant, Joel King, Alex Wilkinson, Ryan McGowan, Michael Zullo, Harry Van der Saag, Ben Warland, Andrew Redmayne, Tom Heward-Belle, Adam Pavlesic

Image Source: Central Coast Mariners/ Twitter