Central Coast Mariners Vs Western Sydney Wanderers Live Stream, Prediction, A-League Live

The Central Coast Mariners, after a sensational win over Macarthur FC, will now square off against the Western Sydney Wanderers in the A-League. The match will be played on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Here are the Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers live stream details, prediction, team news, schedule and other details of the match.

Also Read | New boys Macarthur FC go top of the A-League after beating Newcastle Jets 2-1

How to watch Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers live? Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers live stream

There will no live broadcast of the A-League fixtures in India. But the live streaming will be provided on the My Football Live app, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers live:

Venue: Central Coast Stadium

Date: Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Time: 1:35 PM IST

Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction and preview

The Central Coast Mariners started off sensationally with a victory over the Newcastle Jets in the league's opener, following it up with a win over Macarthur FC. The Mariners will look to continue their fine form when they come up against the Western Sydney Wanderers. On the other hand, the Western Sydney Wanderers have a win, a draw and a defeat to their name. The Wanderers arrive into the game following a 1-1 draw against Sydney FC.

Also Read | Premier League results & highlights: Man United maintain lead at top, City beat the Eagles

Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers team news

The Central Coast Mariners have an almost match fit squad. The team have reported no injuries ahead of the clash on Tuesday. In fact, they have received a major boost with the return of Marcos Urena from quarantine while Dan Hall has been promoted to the first team.

Vedran Janjetovic is set to miss out of the clash against the Mariners due to a long term injury. No other injuries have been reported by the Western Sydney Wanderers. Meanwhile, Bruce Kamau and Phillip Cancar have been promoted to the first team.

Also Read | Man United go on top of Premier League in January for the first time since Ferguson's exit

Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers Probable XI

Central Coast Mariners: Mark Birighitti, Kye Rowles, Ruon Tongyik, Stefan Nigro, Jack Clisby, Gianni Stensness, Oliver Bozanic, Daniel Desilva, Alou Kuol, Matt Simon, Joshua Nisbet

Western Sydney Wanderers FC: Daniel Margush, Ziggy Gordon, Dylan McGowan, Tass Mourdoukoutas, Tate Russell, Graham Dorrans, Keanu Baccus, Nicolai Muller, Simon Cox, James Troisi

A-League standings update

With two victories in as many games, the Central Coast Mariners sit second in the A-League standings and have racked up six points as of yet. A victory on Tuesday will propel the Mariners at the top. The Western Sydney Wanderers, on the other hand, languish at the sixth spot with four points in three league games.

Also Read | Are Premier League, EFL clubs planning to include ‘COVID-19 clauses’ in player contracts?

Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction

The Central Coast Mariners' sensational start to the campaign suggests they are the favourites to win with a 2-1 scoreline.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Central Coast Mariners Twitter