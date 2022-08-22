In a big development, the Centre filed an application in the Supreme Court in a bid to ensure that FIFA lifts the suspension of the AIFF with immediate effect. It sought modification of the SC orders dated May 18 and August 3 to ally the concerns of FIFA over the interference of a third party, i.e Committee of Administrators and election modalities. Republic TV also exclusively accessed an email from FIFA official Nodar Akhalkatsi dated August 20 where he requested for the mandate of the CoA to be repealed. The government's application was drafted by advocate Rajat Nair and settled by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

The plea stressed, "The consequences of this communication is disastrous and serious for the entire nation, all football players and football lovers as not only India would lose the hosting rights of such a historical event but the Indian teams selected by AIFF and its affiliated club teams will no longer be entitled to take part in any international football matches/competitions forthwith till suspension continues. In view of the serious consequences, it is the prime priority of all stakeholders to make all out efforts in the direction of revocation of suspension. The plea will be heard by an SC bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud today.

Excerpts from the application:

Here is the FIFA official's email:

Here is the Centre's prayer:

Direct that day-to-day management of AIFF shall be looked after by the AIFF administration led by the acting Secretary General and the CoA will have no role in the administration of AIFF from August 22

Require the CoA to submit the final draft constitution to the apex court by the end of August 23 and declare the mandate of the CoA to be over from August 23

Modify the election programme and direct election based upon the voters' list containing representatives of member associations excluding 36 players

Direct the Returning Officers to complete all stages of the election up to counting of votes and declaration of results with changed dates that the court can specify

Direct that the Returning Officers already appointed shall continue as the Returning Officers deemed to be appointed by the court.

FIFA suspends AIFF

On August 14, Indian football suffered a big blow as FIFA suspended AIFF with immediate effect due to "undue influence" from third parties. This was a reference to the fact that the Supreme Court relieved NCP MP Praful Patel from his post as AIFF president on May 18 as elections hadn't been conducted even as he served three terms of 4 years each at the helm of affairs. Moreover, it appointed a Committee of Administrators consisting of former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi, Justice (retd) AR Dave and former Indian football team captain Bhaskar Ganguly to manage the AIFF.

It was mandated to frame the AIFF constitution in line with the National Sports Code and model guidelines and conduct elections that were pending for 18 months. If the suspension on AIFF is not rescinded soon, India won't be able to host the U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, which was scheduled to be held from October 11-30. Expressing disappointment, the CoA noted, "The fact that while the letter dated August 15, 2022, from FIFA stated that Indian Football, was being suspended from August 14, 2022, the discussions between the world body and all stakeholders in India were in full swing till late in the day on August 15, 2022".