Cesc Fabregas Driving Video Goes Viral As Fans Troll AS Monaco Star; Watch

It has been more than two years now since Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas departed from Chelsea in the hunt for a new challenge in Ligue 1. Despite his move to AS Monaco and witnessing a dip in his form, the former Barcelona midfielder doesn't fail to make the headlines. This time around, the 33-year-old has garnered attention for a driving video during Monaco's training session, visuals of which have invited immense trolling for the player.

Cesc Fabregas driving video invites immense trolling

Monaco's official English Twitter handle posted an epic Cesc Fabregas driving video on Tuesday. The vehicle which is often used to carry players up to the training facilities had the former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder at the wheels alongside one of his AS Monaco teammates.

Ironically, Fabregas struggled to get hold of the vehicle as he collided a couple of times while attempting a gear back. It was only after some hard efforts that he managed to take a proper turn, following which another of his teammates got on board. As he drove to the destination, the midfielder gestured happily on finally being able to drive the vehicle.

austin power vibes ðŸ˜‚ — Naufal Fadli Rahman (@Naufalf) March 24, 2021

Cesc at the wheel — achirul (@achiaapp) March 24, 2021

He had to assist it! Not be on the wheel — Blue Claw (@Radhakrishna_94) March 23, 2021

Fans were quick to mock Fabregas as soon as the epic video went viral. Some fans drew comparisons with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, commenting "Ole's at the wheels", while some claimed that he is supposed to be the provider and not the scorer. Some others drew a comparison with the American spy action film series — Austin Powers.

Ligue 1 news: Fabregas stats since start of current season

Fabregas has failed to establish himself as a starter at Monaco. Instead, his role has been restricted as a substitute under manager Niko Kovac, racking up 18 appearances across all competitions this season. With just 827 minutes of game time, the 33-year-old has registered a goal and four assists to his credit.

Ligue 1 news: Messi-Fabregas reunion on the cards?

During his time at Barcelona, Fabregas developed a cordial relationship with club legend Lionel Messi. Although the Spanish midfielder went on to join Chelsea in 2014, the two still share a close bond and are in constant contact with each other. The two could be back in the same team now, as per recent reports.

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague, while speaking on CBS Sports has claimed that a Messi-Fabregas reunion is on the cards. Further elaborating on the same, he stated that Fabregas is keen on moving to Major League Soccer (MLS). And the USA could be the ideal country for the reunion with the Argentine legend.

"Cesc Fabregas' wife and Messi's wife are very good friends and they both, the wives, have convinced Cesc and Messi to go to America together. When that will happen we don't know yet because of course, Cesc is still at Monaco. But it is something that is in the back of the mind of both players," he added.

Image courtesy: Monaco Twitter