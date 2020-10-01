CEV Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, La Liga Game Preview

Celta Vigo will square off against heavyweights Barcelona at the Balaídos Stadium on Thursday, October 1 (Friday morning for Indian Viewers) at 1:00 AM IST. Here's a look at our CEV vs BAR Dream11 prediction, CEV vs BAR Dream11 team and the probable CEV vs BAR playing 11.

CEV vs BAR live: CEV vs BAR Dream11 prediction and preview

Barcelona have so far played one competitive match this campaign in the La Liga, beating Villarreal 4-0 and will look to continue a good run under new manager Ronald Koeman. They face Celta Vigo, who come into this game, having won one and drawn two of the league fixtures and will be confident as they are unbeaten in their opening three matches. However, they know the challenge that comes with facing Barcelona and will hope to maintain their unbeaten record.

CEV vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Head-to-Head

The two sides have met each other on 36 occasions across all competitions. Barcelona have emerged victorious on 16 occasions while Celta Vigo have won nine matches. The remaining 11 encounters have ended with both teams sharing points off a draw. The last time the two sides met at the Balaídos, the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

CEV vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Probable CEV vs BAR playing 11

Celta Vigo probable XI - Villar; Aidoo, Murillo, Araujo; Vazquez, Tapia, Yokuslu, Olaza; Mendez; Mina, Aspas

Barcelona probable XI - Neto; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, De Jong; Griezmann, Coutinho, Fati; Messi

CEV vs BAR live: CEV vs BAR Dream11 team, top picks

CEV vs BAR live: Celta Vigo top picks

Vazquez

Mina

CEV vs BAR live: Barcelona top picks

Fati

Messi

CEV vs BAR Dream11 prediction: CEV vs BAR Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Neto

Defenders - Murillo, Pique, Alba

Midfielders - Busquets, Vazquez, De Jong, Coutinho

Forwards - Fati, Messi, Mina

CEV vs BAR Dream11 prediction

Our CEV vs BAR Dream11 prediction is a draw between the two sides.

Note: The above CEV vs BAR Dream11 prediction, CEV vs BAR Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CEV vs BAR Dream11 team and CEV vs BAR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: FC Barcelona Twitter