CEV Vs LET Dream11: Celta Vigo Vs Levante Prediction And Team News

Matchday 34 of the ongoing LaLiga campaign sees Celta Vigo taking on Levante in their upcoming match on Friday. The Spanish domestic league match will be played at the Abanca-Balaidos on April 30 with the kickoff scheduled for 12:30 AM (Saturday, May 1) according to IST. Let's have a look at the CEV vs LET Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of the clash.

CEV vs LET Match Preview

Celta Vigo will be heading into the match brimming with confidence as the hosts recorded a narrow 2-1 win over Osasuna in their latest outing. They have registered 10 wins from 33 games so far while playing out 11 draws and losing 12 games this season. With 41 points against their name, the hosts find themselves slotted 10th on the league table while holding a narrow three-point lead over their Friday night opponents. Celta Vigo will be eager to widen the gap and look to cement a top 10 position for themselves with a win on Friday as the La Liga approach the business end of the season.

Unlike their opponents, Levante will be starting the match following a string of poor performances as they currently find themselves on a three-match losing streak. After suffering a massive 1-5 loss against Villarreal, Levante managed to sort their defensive issues out but failed to pick up any points as they suffered a narrow 0-1 loss against Sevilla and Elche respectively. Heading into the match with just three points differentiating both the teams, Levante stands a chance to bridge the gap and go on par with Celta Vigo on Friday. However, they face a difficult challenge at hand and will have to play their best football if they wish to snatch away any points from the hosts.

CEV vs LET Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- R. Marti or I. Aspas

Vice-Captain- J. Morales or Nolito

CEV vs LET Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – I. Villar

Defenders – O. Duarte, J. Murillo, R. Vezo, H. Mallo

Midfielders –B. Mendez, E. Bardhi, Nolito

Strikers – J. Morales, I. Aspas, R. Marti

CEV vs LET Dream11 Prediction

Given the current form of both the teams, we expect Celta Vigo to walk away with the win at the end of this LaLiga clash.

Prediction- Celta Vigo 1-0 Levante

Note: The above CEV vs LET Dream11 prediction, CEV vs LET Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CEV vs LET Dream11 Team and CEV vs LET Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.