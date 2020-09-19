CEV Vs VAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, LaLiga Live

Celta Vigo (CEV) will go up against Valencia (VAL) on Matchday 2 in La Liga 2020-21 on Saturday, September 19 (Sunday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:30 am IST. On Matchday 1, Valencia defeated Levante 4-2 and secured top spot in the LaLiga table with three points. Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are ninth, as their previous match against SD Eibar ended in a draw (0-0). In the upcoming match which is scheduled to take place at Estadio de Balaídos in Vigo, Spain, Celta Vigo will look to earn some points, while Valencia would try to stay at the top of the charts.

Fans can play the CEV vs VAL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our CEV vs VAL Dream11 prediction and our CEV vs VAL Dream11 team.

CEV vs VAL live: CEV vs VAL Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Saturday, September 19, 2020

Time: 12:30 am IST

Venue: Estadio de Balaídos in Vigo, Spain, Celta Vigo

CEV vs VAL Dream11 prediction: Probable CEV vs VAL playing 11

Celta Vigo probable XI – Rubén Blanco, Jeison Murillo, Joseph Aidoo, Lucas Olaza, Kevin Vázquez, Hugo Mallo, Fran Beltrán, Brais Méndez, Santi Mina, Denis Suárez, Iago Aspas

Valencia probable XI – Jasper Cillessen, Eliaquim Mangala, Hugo Guillamón, José Gayà, Daniel Wass, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Gabriel Paulista, Maxi Gomez, Carlos Soler, Denis Cheryshev, Kevin Gameiro

CEV vs VAL live: CEV vs VAL Dream11 team, top picks

CEV vs VAL live: Celta Vigo top picks

Rubén Blanco, Joseph Aidoo, Iago Aspas

CEV vs VAL live: Valencia top picks

Manuel Vallejo, Gabriel and Maxi Gomez

CEV vs VAL Dream11 prediction: CEV vs VAL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Jasper Cillessen (C)

Defenders - Daniel Wass, José Gayà, Hugo Mallo, Gabriel Paulista

Midfielders - Carlos Soler, Brais Méndez, Denis Suárez

Forwards - Iago Aspas (VC), Maxi Gomez, Kevin Gameiro

CEV vs VAL live: CEV vs VAL Dream11 prediction

Valencia start as favourites to win the match.

Note: The above CEV vs VAL Dream11 prediction, CEV vs VAL Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CEV vs VAL Dream11 team and CEV vs VAL match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

