CEV Vs VAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, LaLiga Live

Celta Vigo (CEV) will go up against Valencia (VAL) on Matchday 2 in La Liga 2020-21 on Saturday, September 19 (Sunday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:30 am IST. On Matchday 1, Valencia defeated Levante 4-2 and secured top spot in the LaLiga table with three points. Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are ninth, as their previous match against SD Eibar ended in a draw (0-0). In the upcoming match which is scheduled to take place at Estadio de Balaídos in Vigo, Spain, Celta Vigo will look to earn some points, while Valencia would try to stay at the top of the charts.
Celta Vigo probable XI – Rubén Blanco, Jeison Murillo, Joseph Aidoo, Lucas Olaza, Kevin Vázquez, Hugo Mallo, Fran Beltrán, Brais Méndez, Santi Mina, Denis Suárez, Iago Aspas
Valencia probable XI – Jasper Cillessen, Eliaquim Mangala, Hugo Guillamón, José Gayà, Daniel Wass, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Gabriel Paulista, Maxi Gomez, Carlos Soler, Denis Cheryshev, Kevin Gameiro
Valencia start as favourites to win the match.
