CEV Vs VLD Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

LaLiga Matchday 15 will see Celta Vigo play hosts to Valladolid at the Balaidos stadium on Friday, November 29 (Saturday morning 1:30 AM IST). Celta Vigo are currently 18th on the LaLiga table. Their opponents Valladolid are comparatively better off at the 14th spot.

Also Read | Champions League Matchday 5 Review: Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski Dominate Headlines

CEV vs VLD preview

It is worth noting that Valladolid have not lost in their last two encounters against Celta Vigo in the LaLiga. However, Celta Vigo will enter into this game in high spirits, considering that they registered a significant victory against Villarreal in their last LaLiga outing. Real Valladolid, on the other hand, suffered their first home defeat of the 2019-20 season against Sevilla in their last game in the LaLiga. Sevilla registered a narrow 1-0 win, courtesy of a penalty from Argentinian international Ever Banega. The loss condemned Valladolid to their fifth defeat in the league.

Meanwhile, this will be Celta Vigo's first home game since the sacking of Fran Escriba. Former Espanyol manager Oscar Garcia was appointed to replace Escriba and the Spaniard's appointment seems to have reinvigorated Cela Vigo. Iago Aspas was back amongst the goals in the 3-1 win over Villareal and Celta now look a more dangerous outfit, attacking-wise, after Oscar Garcia's appointment.

Also Read | ISL 2019: How Does The League Table Look Like After Matchday 5?

CEV vs VLD Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Jordi Masip

Defenders - Kiko Olivas, Lucas Olaza, Joseph Aidoo

Midfielders - Oscar Plano, Michel, Denis Suarez (vice-captain), Stanislav Lobotka

Forwards - Iago Aspas (captain), Enes Unal, Sergi Guardiola

Also Read | Juventus, Inter Return To Serie A Duel As Napoli Try To Snap Winless Run

CEV vs VLD prediction

Celta Vigo manager Oscar Garcia had a rough introduction to life at the club after a defeat to Barcelona in his first game in charge. However, Celta Vigo did perform well in their next LaLiga outing under the Spaniard. With Real Valladolid looking to avoid a third straight defeat and Celta Vigo just starting to gather some form, our prediction for this game is a narrow 2-1 win for Celta Vigo.

Also Read | Cardiff Met Manager's Son Delivers Inspiring Team Talk After Dad's Cardiac Arrest: Watch