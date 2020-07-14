CF Vs SS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, MLS Is Back Live

Quick links:
The new MLS is Back tournament is already underway, with Chicago Fire (CF) facing Seattle Sounders (SS) in a Group F match this week. Here is the CF vs SS Dream11 prediction, CF vs SS Dream11 team news, CF vs SS Dream11 top picks, schedule and preview.
This will be the first match for Chicago Fire in the MLS is Back Tournament. However, Seattle Sounders have already played a game, with the team playing out a draw against San Jose Earthquakes in their first game back in action. Both the teams will be looking to get all the 3 points as they strive to secure their first win in the tournament. The Seattle Sounders will have a psychological advantage against Chicago Fire, having beaten them 2-1 in their 2020 league opener.
Chicago Fire: Johan Kappelhof, Micheal Azira and Jeremiah Gutjahr haven’t travelled with the squad due to injury, so it is better to avoid these players while picking the team.
Seattle Sounders: Will Bruin was on the sidelines in the last game, and is expected to miss the match against Chicago Fire as well. Paulo is also suffering from a quad issue.
Chicago Fire: Kronholm, Bornstein, Calvo, Pineda, Bronico, Gimenez, Mihaliovic, Herbers, Medran, Frankowski, Beric
Seattle Sounders: Frei, Leerdam, Gomez, Arreaga, Tolo, Svensson, Delem, Roldan, Lodeiro, Morris, Ruidiaz
Seattle Sounders are the favourites to win this game.