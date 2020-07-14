CF Vs SS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, MLS Is Back Live

The new MLS is Back tournament is already underway, with Chicago Fire (CF) facing Seattle Sounders (SS) in a Group F match this week. Here is the CF vs SS Dream11 prediction, CF vs SS Dream11 team news, CF vs SS Dream11 top picks, schedule and preview.

CF vs SS Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Espn Wide World of Sports Complex

Espn Wide World of Sports Complex Date: Thursday, July 14, 2020

Thursday, July 14, 2020 Time: 6:30 PM IST

6 a.m. PT 😳



A #SoundersMatchday like we've never experienced before. Let's do it together! pic.twitter.com/JdOA2jd4gA — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) July 14, 2020

CF vs SS Dream11 prediction and preview

This will be the first match for Chicago Fire in the MLS is Back Tournament. However, Seattle Sounders have already played a game, with the team playing out a draw against San Jose Earthquakes in their first game back in action. Both the teams will be looking to get all the 3 points as they strive to secure their first win in the tournament. The Seattle Sounders will have a psychological advantage against Chicago Fire, having beaten them 2-1 in their 2020 league opener.

CF vs SS Dream11 prediction: CF vs SS Dream11 team news

Chicago Fire: Johan Kappelhof, Micheal Azira and Jeremiah Gutjahr haven’t travelled with the squad due to injury, so it is better to avoid these players while picking the team.

Seattle Sounders: Will Bruin was on the sidelines in the last game, and is expected to miss the match against Chicago Fire as well. Paulo is also suffering from a quad issue.

CF vs SS Dream11 team: Predicted playing XI

Chicago Fire: Kronholm, Bornstein, Calvo, Pineda, Bronico, Gimenez, Mihaliovic, Herbers, Medran, Frankowski, Beric

Seattle Sounders: Frei, Leerdam, Gomez, Arreaga, Tolo, Svensson, Delem, Roldan, Lodeiro, Morris, Ruidiaz

CF vs SS Dream11 prediction: CF vs SS Dream11 team

Finally. Matchday is here again. pic.twitter.com/fVjm9rGPof — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) July 14, 2020

Goalkeeper: K Ronholm

K Ronholm Defenders: Gomez, Tolo, Pineda

Gomez, Tolo, Pineda Midfielders: Roldan, Lodeiro, Mihaliovic (C), Frankowski

Roldan, Lodeiro, Mihaliovic (C), Frankowski Forwards: Ruidiaz, Morris (VC), Herbers

CF vs SS Dream11 prediction: CF vs SS Dream11 top picks

Chicago Fire: R Beric, D Mihailovic, Kronholm

R Beric, D Mihailovic, Kronholm Seattle Sounders: R Ruidiaz, J Morris, Lodeiro

CF vs SS Dream11 prediction

Seattle Sounders are the favourites to win this game.

Note: The CF vs SS Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The CF vs SS Dream11 team selection and CF vs SS Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy: twitter/soundersfc, instagram/chicagofire