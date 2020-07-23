CF Vs VAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLS Is Back Live

Chicago Fire FC will host Vancouver Whitecaps in their upcoming clash of MLS is Back Tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Chicago are 3rd on the points table with a win and a loss in the tournament so far. Chicago lost 2-0 in their last clash against San Jose. As for Vancouver, they are on the 4th spot of the points table with zero points in the tournament. Vancouver lost 3-0 in their last clash against Seattle Sounders.

The CF vs VAN live match will commence on Thursday, July 23 at 6:30 PM IST. Fans can play the CF vs VAN Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the CF vs VAN Dream11 prediction, CF vs VAN top picks and CF vs VAN Dream11 team.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Script Glory Out Of Fractured Fairytale As Inevitables Stand Tall

CF vs VAN live: CF vs VAN Dream11 team

Also Read | Raheem Sterling Trolls Piers Morgan For 2015 Tweet As Morgan Makes Amends

CF vs VAN live: CF vs VAN match prediction and top picks

Robert Beric (Captain) Mauricio Pineda (Vice-captain) Jonathan Bornstein Cristian Dajome Ali Adnan Jake Nerwinski.

Also Read | Arteta's Baptism By Fire, Defensive Frailties & Euro Vision: Nketiah On All Things Arsenal

CF vs VAN match prediction: Full squads

CF vs VAN Dream11 prediction: Chicago Fire FC (CF) squad

Chris Brady, Gabriel Slonina, Kenneth Kronholm, Connor Sparrow, Robert Shuttleworth, Mauricio Pineda, Nicholas Slonina, Miguel Angel Navarro, Brandt Bronico, Jonathan Bornstein, Andre Reynolds, Johan Kappelhof, Wyatt Omsberg, Boris Sekulic, Francisco Calvo, Ignacio Aliseda, Brian Gutierrez, Luka Stojanovic, Gaston Gimenez, Alex Monis, Javier Casas, Allan Rodriguez, Djordje Mihailovic, Jeremiah Gutjahr, Mike Azira, Fabian Herbers, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Alvaro Medran, Elliot Collier, CJ Sapong, Robert Beric

CF vs VAN Dream11 prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps (VAN) squad

Bryan Meredith, Maxime Crépeau, Thomas Hasal, Cristián Gutiérrez, Ranko Veselinovic, Jasser Khmiri, Erik Godoy, Jakob Nerwinski, Gianfranco Facchineri, Hwang In-Beom, David Milinkovic, Andy Rose, Leonard Owusu, Janio Bikel, Ryan Raposo, Russell Teibert, Patrick Metcalfe, Ali Adnan, Simon Colyn, Michael Baldisimo, Georges Mukumbilwa, Damiano Pecile, Lucas Cavallini, Cristián Dájome, Fredy Montero, Derek Cornelius, Thelonius Bair, Yordy Reyna, Tosaint Ricketts

Also Read | Gundogan Delves Into ‘El Mago’ David Silva’s Legacy And The Heir To His Throne, Phil Foden

CF vs VAN Dream11 prediction: CF vs VAN playing 11

Chicago Fire FC : Kenneth Kronholm, Mauricio Pineda, Wyatt Omsberg, Álvaro Medrán, Luka Stojanovic, Fabian Herbers, Fabian Herbers, Miguel Navarro, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Robert Beric, Elliot Collier

: Kenneth Kronholm, Mauricio Pineda, Wyatt Omsberg, Álvaro Medrán, Luka Stojanovic, Fabian Herbers, Fabian Herbers, Miguel Navarro, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Robert Beric, Elliot Collier Vancouver Whitecaps: Bryan Meredith, Maxime Crépeau, Thomas Hasal, Cristián Gutiérrez, Ranko Veselinovic, Jasser Khmiri, Erik Godoy, Jakob Nerwinski, Gianfranco Facchineri, Hwang In-Beom

CF vs VAN Dream11 prediction

Our CF vs VAN Dream11 prediction is that Chicago will win this game.

Note: The CF vs VAN Dream11 prediction and CF vs VAN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CF vs VAN Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: Chicago/Instagram)