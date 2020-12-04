CFC Vs BFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Indian Super League Match Preview

Chennaiyin FC takes on Bengaluru FC as a Southern Derby awaits us tonight in the Hero Indian Super League. The match is scheduled to take place at the GMC Stadium Bambolim and kick-off at 7:30 Pm on December 4, Friday. Have a look at our CFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction, CFC vs BFC match prediction, and other details of the game.

Chennaiyin FC has registered 1 win and a draw in their 2 ISL games this season as they sit in the 5th spot on the table. After defeating Jamshedpur in the first match, the Chennai side was held to a frustrating draw against Kerala Blasters. The Chennai side was clearly the better team on the pitch and they will take some confidence from it before they take on Bengaluru FC today

Bengaluru FC on the other hand has also had a poor start to their campaign if compared to their usual standards. They have not won any matches this season. However, they remain unbeaten in their ISL 2020-21 campaign as the Bengaluru side split points against FC Goa and Hyderabad FC with both matches ending in draws. They will be banking on Indian captain Sunil Chhetri to come out firing all cylinders if they wish to take anything more than a point in tonight's game.

CFC vs BFC Dream11 team (squad to be selected from)

Chennaiyin FC- Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Revanth BY, Samik Mitra, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Enes Sipovic, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Reagan Singh, Deepak Tangri, Aqib Nawab, Remi Aimol, Ganesan Balaji, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Memo Moura, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Edwin Vanspaul, Thoi Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Sinivasan Pandiyan, Aman Chetri, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr, Rahim Ali

Bengaluru FC- Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Dipesh Chauhan, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Naorem Roshan Singh, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar, Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip

CFC vs BFC playing 11

Chennaiyin FC- Vishal Kaith, Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Lalchhuanmawia, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr

Bengaluru FC- Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Juanan, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ashique Kuruniyan, Erik Paartulu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri

CFC vs BFC dream11 team

Goalkeeper- Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Defenders- R Singh, Juanan, E. Sipovic

Midfielders- A.Thapa, C.Silva,R. Crivellaro, L. Chhangte

Attackers- A. Kurniyan, E.Goncalves, Sunil Chhetri

CFC vs BFC match Prediction

Both the teams are likely to play with great intensity and battle it out for 3 valuable points. A thrilling encounter awaits us and we precited an exciting goal fest for the match. Prediction Chennaiyin FC 2-2 Bengaluru FC

Note: The above CFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction, CFC vs BFC Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CFC vs BFC Dream11 team and CFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

