CFC Vs FCG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Indian Super League Match Preview

Chennaiyin FC will face FC Goa in their upcoming Hero Indian Super League clash on Saturday. The match is scheduled to be played at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim on February 13 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the CFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction, CFC vs FCG Dream11 team and CFC vs FCG playing 11.

Also Read: Argentina Great Hernan Crespo To Coach Brazil's Sao Paulo FC

CFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction: CFC vs FCG match preview

Fans can expect an attacking brand of football between these two teams with a place in the knockout stage up for grabs. With Mumbai FC and ATK Mohan Bagan having already confirmed their spot in the knockout stage only two places remain to be filled. For Chennaiyin FC this is their final shot to remain in contention for a playoff spot. The equation for the team from the south is very simple — if they lose then the season is over for the two-time champions but even if they win, the qualification for play-offs still depends on other results working in their favour.

After yet another scintillating come-from-behind result against Mumbai City FC, the Gaurs will look to carry home the momentum and bring upon their wrath on Chennaiyin FC on Saturday. 💪



Here are 10 things to learn about #CFCFCG:https://t.co/3nnQ7vz46C#RiseAgain pic.twitter.com/6ww68OXQG2 — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) February 12, 2021

FC Goa, on the other hand, put up a spirited fight to hold Mumbai City FC to a 3-3 draw in their previous match which is definitely a morale booster for the side. Currently, Juan Ferrando's men are in the fourth spot on the points table with 23 points from 16 matches and the target for the upcoming match is a simple one — to win and take a huge step towards qualification for the playoffs.

Also Read: MATCHDAY: Man City Hosts Tottenham; Barcelona Plays Alaves

CFC vs FCG live: CFC vs FCG top picks

AN Ripoli

J Sylvestr

JO Mendoza

R Singh

Also Read: Leeds Manager Bielsa Testifies In Bid For Damages From Lille

CFC vs FCG Dream11 Team: CFC vs FCG Playing 11

Goalkeeper- V Kaith

Defenders- R Singh, E Sabia, S Gama, IG Gonzalez

Midfielders- E Bedia, AN Ripoli, L Chhangte, M Moura

Strikers- J Sylvestr, JO Mendoza

Also Read: Tottenham Star Reveals How Man City Boss Guardiola Comforted Him After Dad’s Tragic Death

CFC vs FCG live: CFC vs FCG match Prediction

As per our CFC vs FCG match prediction, FC Goa will start as favourites to win the match and keep hold of the current position and finish in the top four of the ongoing ISL campaign.

Note: The above CFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction, CFC vs FCG Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CFC vs FCG Dream11 Team and CFC vs FCG Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.

Image: FC Goa / Twitter