CFC Vs JFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Indian Super League Match Preview

Jamshedpur FC square off against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League in their Wednesday night ISL clash. The ISL fixture is set to be played at the Goa Medical College Ground on February 10 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at CFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction, playing 11 and other match details.

Eighth placed Chennaiyin FC have struggled to get going in the 20-21 ISL campaign. The two-time ISL winners have registered only 3 wins from 16 games and accumulated just 17 points as they sit in the bottom half of the table. One of the major problems with Csaba Laszlo's men has been their attack as the hosts of this game are the lowest-scoring team in the ongoing season. Chennaiyin FC have found the back of the net only 11 times in 16 games as they have failed to convert their half-chances into goals. Csaba Laszlo will have to sort the issue out on the training ground for his men to snatch any points in this fixture.

.Also Read Chennaiyin Vs Jamshedpur Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Live

Jamshedpur FC have registered 18 points in the ongoing Indian Super League as they sit at the 8th position with just a point separating them from Chennaiyin FC. Walking into the match following a narrow 1-2 loss against SC East Bengal, the Red Miners have won just five points in their previous seven outings. With three points up for grabs, a match against a lower-ranked opposition provides Jamshedpur FC with the perfect opportunity to walk away as winners on Wednesday.

CFC vs JFC Playing 11

Chennaiyin FC- Vishal Kaith, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Deepak Tangri, Reagan Singh, Memo Moura, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali, Manuel Lanzarote, Esmael Goncalves

Also Read Football Transfer News: Neymar To Sign extension With PSG, Sergio Ramos' Future Uncertain

Jamshedpur FC- Rehenesh TP, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Ricky Lallawmawma, Peter Hartley, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Seiminlen Doungel, Farukh Choudhary, Boris Singh Thangjam, Nerijus Valskis

CFC vs JFC Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Rehenesh TP

Defenders- Eli Sabia, Stephen Eze, Reagan Singh, Ricky Lallawmawma,

Midfielders- Alexandre Lima, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Aitor Monroy, Anirudh Thapa

Strikers- Esmael Goncalves, Nerijus Valskis

Also Read Jurgen Klopp’s Long List Of 'Ridiculous' Excuses As Liverpool Manager Over The Years

CFC vs JFC Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Esmael Goncalves or Alexandre Lima

Vice-Captain- Nerijus Valskis or Anirudh Thapa

CFC vs JFC Match Prediction

With both teams desperate for a victory, we expect a goal-scoring encounter as they will look to attack moving forward and aim for the three points. We predict both teams to play for a win and cancel each other out in the process with the game most likely to end in a draw.

Prediction- Chennaiyin 1-1 Jamshedpur FC

Also Read Upamecano Transfer Latest: Man United Drop Out; Bayern, Liverpool, Chelsea Could Sign Him

Note: The above CFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction, CFC vs JFC Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CFC vs JFC Dream11 Team and CFC vs JFC Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.