CFC Vs MCFC Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Mumbai City FC host Chennaiyin FC for their CFC vs MCFC Matchday 18 clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season. Mumbai City FC are currently on the fourth spot of the ISL points table with 7 wins in 17 games (Draws 5, Losses 5). The Mumbai-based team have a total of 26 points to their name. Mumbai City FC have lost just once in their last five games (Wins 3, Draw 1). The hosts have found the net 25 times this season and conceded 28 goals. They have a negative goal difference of (-3).

Chennaiyin FC are currently on the fifth spot of the ISL points table with seven wins in 16 games (Draws 4, Losses 5). They have a total of 25 points to their name. Chennaiyin FC have four out of their last 5 games (Draws 1. They have found the net 29 times this season and conceded 24 goals. They have a goal difference of 5.

The match is scheduled for Friday, February 21, 2020, at 7:30 PM at Mumbai Football Arena. Read more for CFC vs MCFC Dream11 Predictions and CFC vs MCFC Dream11 top picks.

CFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team

CFC vs MCFC Dream11 Prediction: Full Squad

CFC vs MCFC Dream11: Chennaiyin FC full squad

Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Sanjiban Ghosh, Tondonba Singh, Masih Saighani, Lucian Goian, Eli Sabiá, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Deepak Tangri, Aimol Chongompipa Reamsochung, Zohmingliana Ralte, Laldinliana Renthlei, Edwin Vanspaul, Dragos Firtulescu, Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Dhanapal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Rahim Ali, Andre Schembri

CFC vs MCFC Dream11: Mumbai City FC full squad

Amrinder Singh, Ravi Kumar, Kunal Sawant, Pratik Chowdhary, Mato Grgic, Subashish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Hmingthan Mawia, Sourav Das, Mohammed Rafique, Paulo Machado, Raynier Fernandes, Bidyananda Singh, Rowllin Borges, Vignesh Dakshinamurhty, Mohamed Larbi, Surchandra Singh, Bipin Singh, Mohammed Asif Khan, Serge Kevyn Aboue, Amine Chermiti, Pranjal Bhumij, Diego Carlos, Modou Sougou

CFC vs MCFC Dream11 top picks

Nerijus Valskis Rafael Crivellaro Lallianzuala Chhangte Amine Chermiti Modou Sougou Mohamed Larbi

CFC vs MCFC Dream11 Prediction

Chennaiyin FC are likely to start as favourites to win.