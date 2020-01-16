CFC Vs NEUFC Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Chennaiyin FC will host NorthEast United FC on Thursday, January 16, 2020, in the Indian Super League 2019-20. Both sides will be looking for a crucial win in the encounter to boost their chances of making it into the top 4. This will be the first clash between the two sides this season, with the reverse fixture in December rescheduled due to protests in Assam. Keep reading for the CFC vs NEUFC Dream11 predictions, team news and all match details.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Date: Thursday, January 16, 2020

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Prepping hard 💪



Just one more sleep to go for #CFCNEU!#AattamReloaded pic.twitter.com/tVs7hFiBaw — Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) January 15, 2020

Also Read | Mauricio Pochettino Sends His Demands To United As Woodward Considers Solskjaer's Sacking

CFC vs NEUFC team preview

Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United are both far off from the playoffs berth. Chennaiyin are currently 8th with just 12 points after 11 games. Five losses already mean that the Chennai based club cannot afford to lose more ground in the race for a top-four finish. They won their last league fixture against Hyderabad FC. Nerijus Valskis scored a brace while Rafael Crivellaro added another in a comfortable 3-1 win for Owen Coyle's men.

NorthEast United on the other hand, continue to struggle in the league. The Highlanders are winless in their last six games (D3, L3). They are 9th with 11 points after 10 games. Jose Leudo will be unavailable for the tie after he picked up a red card against FC Goa. Former Sunderland striker Asamoah Gyan is out for the season. NorthEast United beat Chennaiyin FC 1-0 in their previous league meeting back in January 2019.

Also Read | Inter Milan Offer £8.5m To Sign Christian Eriksen In January Transfer Window

CFC vs NEUFC predicted line-ups

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Tondonba Singh, Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Edwin Vanspaul, Masih Saighani, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Thoi Singh, Nerijus Valskis.

NorthEast United: Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Reagan Singh, Kai Heerings, Mislav Komorski, Rakesh Pradhan, Lalengmawia, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Federico Gallego, Redeem Tlang, Martin Chaves, Andy Keogh.

Also Read | Davante Adams' Drive To Be Great Has Become An 'obsession'

CFC vs NEUFC Dream11 top picks

Captain: Nerijus Valskis

Vice-Captain: Lallianzuala Chhangte

CFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Vishal Kaith

Defenders: Eli Sabia, Tondonba Singh, Kai Heerings, Reagan Singh

Midfielders: Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Khawlhring Lalthathanga, Jose Leudo

Attackers: Nerijus Vlaskis, Andy Keogh

CFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction

Both teams are currently struggling but NorthEast United start as favourites to win.

Also Read | Inter Milan Offer £8.5m To Sign Christian Eriksen In January Transfer Window-