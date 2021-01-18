CFC Vs SCEB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11; Indian Super League Match Preview

Chennaiyin FC take on SC East Bengal in their 12th match of the Hero Indian Super League on Monday. The match is slated to be played at the Goa Medical College Ground, Bambolim, Goa on January 18, and is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the CFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other details of this ISL clash.

We take on @ChennaiyinFC in our 12th Hero ISL fixture and 6th 'away' game this season at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim from 7.30 PM tomorrow.



আগামীকাল চেন্নাইয়িন এফসি-র বিপক্ষে আমাদের ফিরতি ম্যাচ, ব্যাম্বোলিমে সন্ধ্যে ৭.৩০টা থেকে। #ChhilamAchiThakbo #JoyEastBengal #CFCSCEB #ISL pic.twitter.com/RVb56foxYK — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) January 17, 2021

5th ranked Chennaiyin FC take on ninth-placed SC East Bengal as Csaba Laszlo's men look for their second consecutive win. The hosts will be aiming to break into the top four while SC East Bengal will be aiming to continue their recent form as they are undefeated in their last six outings.

CFC vs SCEB Dream11 Team Squads

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith, Karanjit Singh, Samik Mitra, Revanth BY, Deepak Tangri, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Aqib Nawab, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ganesan Balaji, Anirudh Thapa, Remi Aimol, Rafael Crivellaro, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Memo Moura, Dhanpal Ganesh, Thoi Singh, Edwin Vanspaul, Abhijit Sarkar, Germanpreet Singh, Aman Chetri, Srinivasan Pandiyan, Rahim Ali, Jakub Sylvester, Esmael Goncalves

SC East Bengal: Rafique Ali Sardar, Gurtej Singh, Rana Gharami, Anil Chawan, Mirshad Michu, Sankar Roy, Wahengbam Angousana Luwangc, Lalramchullova, Debjit Majumder, Abhishek Ambekar, Narayan Das, Samad Mallick, Daniel Fox, Matti Steinmann, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Mohammed Rafique, Jacques Maghoma, Sehnaj Singh, Anthony Pilkington, Surchandra Singh, Bikash Jairu, Harmanpreeth Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Milan Singh, Balwant Singh, Haobam Tomba Singh, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Yumnam Gopi Singh, Loken Meitei, N. Rohen Singh, Girik Mahesh Khosla, C.K. Vineeth, Mohammed Irshad

CFC vs SCEB Playing 11

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Meme Moura, Rahim Ali, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Esmael Goncalves

SC East Bengal: Debjit Majumder, Rana Gharami, Danny Fox, Scott Neville, Narayan Das, Ankit Mukherjee, Mohammed Rafique, Matti Steinman, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Bright Enobakhare

CFC vs SCEB Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Vishal Kaith

Defenders - Danny Fox, Reagan Singh, Scott Neville, Eli Sabia, Narayan Das

Midfielders - Matti Steinman, Anirudh Thapa, Jacques Maghoma

Strikers - Bright Enobakhare, Esmael Goncalves

CFC vs SCEB Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain - Esmael Goncalves or Anirudh Thapa

Vice-Captain - Bright Enobakhare or Matti Steinmann

CFC vs SCEB Match prediction

We predict a narrow win for Chennaiyin FC as the result of this Indian Super League clash.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 2-1 SC East Bengal

Note: The above CFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction, CFC vs SCEB Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CFC vs SCEB Dream11 Team and CFC vs SCEB playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.