Champions League 2011: Rooney Scores Against Chelsea In Quarters As Man Utd Advance

On this day 10 years ago, Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney helped his side secure a 1-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of the Champions League 2011 quarter-finals. The Red Devils won the second leg 2-1 thanks to goals from Hernández and Park Ji-Sung. United won the tie 3-1 on aggregate as Carlo Ancelotti's decision to start Fernando Torres over Didier Drogba backfired at Old Trafford. The Man Utd vs Chelsea UCL throwback was posted by the UEFA Champions League official Twitter handle.

Champions League 2011 throwback: Man Utd vs Chelsea UCL

Manchester United's dominance over Chelsea in the Champions League continued in 2011 as Alex Ferguson's men dominated proceedings. Ryan Giggs was in the thick of things as he squared a brilliant ball to Wayne Rooney, who finished with class. One can see the Champions League throwback in the tweet below. The UCL official Twitter handle captioned the post, "Wayne Rooney secured @ManUtd a 1-0 win in their quarter-final opener at Chelsea 10 years ago today! What happened in the second leg? #UCL |@WayneRooney."

UEFA Champions League 2020/21 updates

Manchester United, who were utterly dominant under Sir Alex Ferguson for over a decade, seem to have fallen from a cliff now. The Red Devils suffered a shocking defeat to RB Leipzig in the Champions League earlier this season, which dropped them to the Europa League. Meanwhile, Chelsea have found fantastic form under current manager Thomas Tuchel and are set to face Porto in the Champions League quarter-final. The other teams still competing in the competition include defending champions Bayern Munich, 2019/20 finalists PSG, quadruple aspirants Manchester City, Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, 13 times UCL winners Real Madrid and 2018/19 champions Liverpool.

Porto vs Chelsea live: How to watch Champions League live in India?

Porto vs Chelsea first leg of the UCL quarter-final will take place at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Seville. The match is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, April 8 at 12:30 AM IST. Meanwhile, the second leg will also take place at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium and is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, April 14 at 12:30 AM IST.

In India, all UEFA Champions League games will broadcast live on the Sony Sports network. UCL live stream is available on the SonyLIV app. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.