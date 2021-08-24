Champions League 2021-22 Group Stage Draw LIVE: When & How To Watch Champions League Draw

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 group stage draw to determine which clubs will face each other is set for on Thursday, August 26, in Istanbul, Turkey at 9:30 pm IST. The UEFA also use the occasion to present awards to the best players, teams and coaches of the 2021-22 competition. Here is all you need to know about the draw including where to watch the Champions League Group stage draw live.

How to watch Champions League group stage draw

The Champions League 2021-22 group stage draw will be streamed live through UEFA's official website. The group stages of the Champions League will begin on September 14, 2021, and will end on December 8, followed by the Round of 16, Quarter-Finals, Semi-finals and the final. The final of the 2021-22 Champions League will be held at Saint Petersburg, Russia on May 28, 2022.

In terms of qualifications, the top two teams across all eight groups will qualify for the Round of 16, while the third-placed team in each group will drop down to the UEFA Europa League knockout stage, where they will in the Round of 32 for places in the last 16.

UEFA champions league teams

The draw will feature 32 teams, 26 of which have already gained a direct entry to the group stage and the six winners of the play-off ties. Chelsea, Villarreal, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Lille and Sporting CP find themselves in Pot one. While pot two contains Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund.

The third and fourth pot hasn't been finalized yet, given that a few teams are yet to complete their play-off ties. Porto, Ajax, RB Leipzig, Atalanta BC, Zenit Saint Petersburg will be part of the draw under pot three, while Club Brugge, Marseille, AC Milan and Wolfsburg find themselves in pot four with seven teams pot yet to be finalized.

UEFA champions league - Matchday one to six dates

Matchday 1: 14/15 September

Matchday 2: 28/29 September

Matchday 3: 19/20 October

Matchday 4: 2/3 November

Matchday 5: 23/24 November

Matchday 6: 7/8 December

(Image credits: AP)