Champions League: All UCL Results After Game Week 1 Including Liverpool And Real Madrid

The UEFA Champions League 2022-23 season kicked off earlier this week, with an exciting matchday 1. While the tournament kicked off with defending champions Real Madrid defeating Celtic in an away clash, last year’s runners up, Liverpool started their season with a loss against Napoli. Vini Jr., Luka Modric and Eden Hazard made goal scoring contributions for the team, while star French player Karim Benzema suffered a worrisome knee injury.

On the other hand, Liverpool looked clueless during the 4-1 loss against Napoli, as Luis Diaz scored the lone goal of the team. The game week 1 also saw Tottenham Hotspur claiming a 2-0 win over Marseille, while French champions PSG won 2-1 against Juventus. While Richarlison completed a brace of Tottenham in his UCL debut for the team, Kylian Mbappe starred for PSG with twins goals against the Italian club.

Among the many exciting fixtures, Barcelona kicked off their UCL 2022-23 campaign with a 5-1 win over Viktoria Plzen, while Manchester City won 4-0 at Sevilla, courtesy of another brace by Erling Haaland. Chelsea opened their UCL season with a 0-1 loss to Dinamo Zagreb, which followed manager Thomas Tuchel’s firing by Chelsea. Having said that, here’s a look at the complete results for UCL, after game week 1.

Full results of UEFA Champions League 2022-23 game week 1

Group A

Ajax v Rangers - Ajax won by 4-0

Napoli v Liverpool - Napoli won by 4-1

Group B

Atletico Madrid v FC Porto - Atletico Madrid won by 2-1

Club Brugge v Bayer Leverkusen - Club Brugge won by 1-0

Group C

Barcelona v Viktoria Plzen - Barcelona won by 5-1

Inter Milan v Bayern Munich - Bayern Munich won by 0-2

Group D

Eintracht Frankfurt v Sporting CP - Sporting CP won by 0-3

Tottenham Hotspur v Marseille - Tottenham won by 2-0

Group E

GNK Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea - Dinamo Zagreb won by 1-0

RB Salzburg v AC Milan - Game drawn at 1-1

Group F

Celtic v Real Madrid - Real Madrid won by 0-3

RB Leipzig v Shakhtar Donetsk - Shaktar Donetsk won by 1-4.

Group G

Borussia Dortmund v FC Copenhagen - Dortmund won by 3-0

Sevilla v Manchester City - Manchester City won by 0-4

Group H

PSG v Juventus - PSG won by 2-1

Benfica v Maccabi Haifa - Benfica won by 2-0