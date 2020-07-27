Champions League Bracket, Schedule: How Things Stand Ahead Of August Restart

Following a 148-day absence of European football competitions, the UEFA Champions League will finally resume from August 7 onwards. There are still a total of 12 teams standing in the elite European competition, with four spots in the quarter-finals of the tournament up for grabs. Atalanta, PSG, RB Leipzig and Atletico Madrid have already made it to the UCL quarter-finals. The remaining second-leg encounters in the Champions League Round of 16 will see Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Juventus vs Lyon, Barcelona vs Napoli and Bayern Munich vs Chelsea.

Champions League schedule: Champions League fixtures for Round of 16

Friday, August 7 - Manchester City vs. Real Madrid (Saturday, August 8 at 12:30 am IST)

Man City hold a 2-1 advantage from their first-leg win at the Santiago Bernabeu. Pep Guardiola will hope for his team to progress through to the Champions League quarter-finals against the recently-crowned LaLiga champions. The game will take place at the Etihad Stadium as Man City look to mount a challenge for the club's first Champions League title.

Friday, August 7, Juventus vs. Lyon (Saturday, August 8 at 12:30 am IST)

Lyon will head to the Allianz Stadium with a crucial 1-0 lead. Lucas Tousart scored the only goal of the game when the Italian giants visited the Groupama Stadium back in February. However, the recently crowned Serie A champions are tipped as favourites to overturn the deficit and progress through to the next round.

Saturday, August 8, Barcelona vs. Napoli (Sunday, August 9, 12:30 am IST)

Barcelona scored a precious away goal at Naples back in February after Dries Mertens had put Napoli in front. With the scores locked at 1-1, Barcelona and Lionel Messi will be hoping to complete the job at the Camp Nou. This UCL remains Barcelona's only hope for major silverware this season.

Saturday, August 8, Bayern Munich vs Chelsea (Sunday, August 9, 00:30 am IST)

The Bundesliga champions are favourites to go through to the quarter-finals. The first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 clash at Stamford Bridge ended 3-0 with a brace from Serge Gnabry and a late goal from Robert Lewandowski. Frank Lampard's Chelsea confirmed their Champions League qualification for next season with a win over Wolves on the final day of the season but will have a mountain to climb in Munich in the second leg.

Champions League schedule: Champions League fixtures for the quarter-finals

Once those four Round of 16 matchups are completed, the scene shifts to Lisbon, Portugal, for the start of the UCL quarterfinals. It will be a frantic sprint to the finish line as the historic mini-tournament is set to wrap up on August 23.

Wednesday, August 12 - Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain (Thursday, August 13, 12:30 am IST) at the Estadio do Sport, Lisbon

Thursday, August 13 - RB Leipzig vs. Atletico Madrid (Friday, August 14, 12:30 am IST) at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon

Friday, August 14 - Napoli/Barcelona vs Chelsea/Bayern Munich (Saturday, August 15, 12:30 am IST) at the Estadio do Sport, Lisbon

Saturday, August 15 - Real Madrid/Manchester City vs Lyon/Juventus (Sunday, August 16, 12:30 am IST) at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon

Champions League schedule: Champions League fixtures for the semi-final and final

UCL Semi-final 1) Tuesday, August 18 - TBD vs TBD, (Wednesday, August 19, 12:30 am IST)

UCL Semi-final 2) Wednesday, August 19 - TBD vs TBD, (Thursday, August 20, 12:30 am IST)

UCL final - Sunday, August 23 TBD vs TBD (Monday, August 24, 12:30 am IST)

Image Credits - uefa.com