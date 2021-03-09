Champions League Clubs Could Face BAN On Signing Players From Each Other In New Rule

European football clubs are reportedly considering new rules that would ban Champions League teams from selling players to each other. The idea has been put forward by the chairman of the European Clubs Association, Andrea Agnelli, following the organisation's 25th General Assembly. Agnelli, who is also the Juventus president, declared that the incentive of more money could help bridge the vast wealth gap in domestic competitions as an alternative to salary caps.

During the ECA meeting, Agnelli was asked by a journalist about salary caps for players. The Italian responded by stating that clubs are keen on looking at alternative ways to secure financial fair play within football. "Clubs qualifying to specific tiers in international competitions would not be allowed to buy each other's players," he suggested.

"No triple-figures transfers between Champions League participating clubs maybe would [mean] focusing instead on champion players in smaller countries allowing us only to buy players there. These are elements we are discussing but certainly cost control will be one of the biggest challenges in terms of reforms going forward," added Agnelli. The 45-year-old went on to explain that the scheme could help create a more competitive balance in European football.

Had the ban already been put in place a few years ago, it might have precluded some of the biggest transfers in recent history. PSG broke the bank to sign Neymar in a world record £198 million move in 2017. The French giants also signed Kylian Mbappe from Monaco for a £165 million deal later that year later following his loan spell at the Parc des Princes. Barcelona spent a staggering £108 million to lure Antoine Griezmann to the Camp Nou from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019.

The idea raised by Agnelli would mean the biggest clubs in Europe would have to scout for talent from lower tiers and therefore the wealth from the top end of the game would be shared around in transfer fees.

Andrea Agnelli says he hopes a 36-Champions League from 2024 will be sorted within a couple of weeks. On European Super League: "The speculation has been around. Hopefully in the next few weeks we can close it." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) March 8, 2021

European Super League idea to be shrugged off for new Champions League format?

Another major talking point at the ECA meeting was the revised structure of the Champions League to be put in place post-2024, which will apparently see a return to the 'Swiss model’ and four more teams added to the elite competition. The idea was put forward to bring an end to recurring rumours of a breakaway Super League, something Juventus president Agnelli says he has always been keen to avoid.

Image Credits - AP, UCL Twitter