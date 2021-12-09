Champions League Draw: Date, Teams Qualified, Last-16 Opponents Of Man United & Liverpool

Major football clubs excluding Barcelona have safely made their way to the Round of 16 of the Champions League as the group stage came to a close. The attention now switches to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw, which will happen in a few days.

The list of group winners is locked and the draw will give them the advantage of playing the first leg at home. We take a look at details regarding when and where the UEFA Champions League draw will take place, the group winners and the runners-up.

Where will the Champions League Round of 16 draw take place

The Champions League Round of 16 draw, is scheduled to take place on Monday, December 13 in Nyon, Switzerland.

When and where to watch the Champions League Round of 16 draw

The live stream will be available on UEFA.com.

Teams qualified for Champions League Round of 16

Group Winners Group runners-up Ajax Atletico Madrid Manchester City Chelsea Manchester United Benfica Juventus Inter Milan Bayern Munich PSG Lille RB Salzburg Liverpool Sporting CP Real Madrid Villarreal / Atalanta

Champions League Round of 16 match dates

Talking about the Champions League Last 16 match dates, the first leg matches will be played on 15,16, 22 and 23rd of February while the second leg matches will be played on 8,9, 15 and 16th of March.

New rules for Champions League knockout matches

There will be no away-goal rule to decide the winner in the knockout rounds of UEFA competitions, including the Champions League.

According to the new rule, matches that are tied on aggregate goals after the conclusion of the second leg will go straight to extra time and if necessary, a penalty shootout.

Champions League draw: Teams likely to face Manchester United in last 16

Atletico Madrid

Sporting CP

Inter Milan

Benfica

RB Salzburg

PSG

Champions League draw: Teams likely to face Manchester City in last 16

RB Salzburg

Atletico Madrid

Sporting CP

Inter Milan

Benfica

Villarreal or Atalanta

Champions League draw: Teams likely to face Liverpool in last 16

PSG

Sporting CP

Inter Milan

RB Salzburg

Benfica

Villarreal or Atalanta