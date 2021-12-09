Champions League Draw: Date, Teams Qualified, Last-16 Opponents Of Man United & Liverpool

Quick links:
Major football clubs excluding Barcelona have safely made their way to the Round of 16 of the Champions League as the group stage came to a close. The attention now switches to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw, which will happen in a few days.
The list of group winners is locked and the draw will give them the advantage of playing the first leg at home. We take a look at details regarding when and where the UEFA Champions League draw will take place, the group winners and the runners-up.
The Champions League Round of 16 draw, is scheduled to take place on Monday, December 13 in Nyon, Switzerland.
The live stream will be available on UEFA.com.
|Group Winners
|Group runners-up
|Ajax
|Atletico Madrid
|Manchester City
|Chelsea
|Manchester United
|Benfica
|Juventus
|Inter Milan
|Bayern Munich
|PSG
|Lille
|RB Salzburg
|Liverpool
|Sporting CP
|Real Madrid
|Villarreal / Atalanta
Talking about the Champions League Last 16 match dates, the first leg matches will be played on 15,16, 22 and 23rd of February while the second leg matches will be played on 8,9, 15 and 16th of March.
There will be no away-goal rule to decide the winner in the knockout rounds of UEFA competitions, including the Champions League.
According to the new rule, matches that are tied on aggregate goals after the conclusion of the second leg will go straight to extra time and if necessary, a penalty shootout.
