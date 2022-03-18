Last Updated:

Champions League Draw Highlights: Chelsea To Play Real Madrid, Man City To Play Atletico

Follow live updates of the Champions League quarter-final draw on Republic World

Written By
Azhar Mohamed
Champions League draw

Image: AP

16:51 IST, March 18th 2022
Semi-final draw's made

The winner of Benfica vs Liverpool will be up against the winner of Villarreal vs Bayern in the semi-finals. While the winner of Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid will be up against the winners of the Chelsea vs Real Madrid tie.

16:47 IST, March 18th 2022
Final quarter-final ties
  1. Chelsea v Real Madrid
  2. Manchester City v Atletico Madrid
  3. Villarreal v Bayern Munich
  4. Benfica v Liverpool
16:46 IST, March 18th 2022
Benfica have been drawn against Liverpool

Benfica, who are on the hunt for their first European Cup glory since 1962 will play English giants Liverpool

16:46 IST, March 18th 2022
Spanish side Villarreal will face German giants Bayern Munich

Unai Emery's side will face six-time winners Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals

16:46 IST, March 18th 2022
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City to face Diego Simeone's

Last season's runners-up Manchester City will lock horns against Atletico Madrid

16:41 IST, March 18th 2022
Defending Champions Chelsea to play Real Madrid

Defending Champions Chelsea are the first team to be drawn out and they will face 13-time winners Real Madrid

16:10 IST, March 18th 2022
Where and when is the 2022 Champions League final going to place

This season's final will be played at the Stade de France in Paris, which also hosted the event in 2000 and 2006. The game will kick off at 9:00 pm CET on Saturday, 28 May (1:30 am IST on Sunday, 29 May)

16:07 IST, March 18th 2022
When will the Champions League quarter-final and semi-final ties take place?

Quarter-finals
First legs: 5/6 April
Second legs: 12/13 April

Semi-finals
First legs: 26/27 April
Second legs: 3/4 May

16:04 IST, March 18th 2022
How will the draw work? and who can play against whom?

The draw will set the ties for the quarter-finals and semi-finals. The draws are open meaning there is no seeding or country protection allowing any team to be drawn up against any other team. The first team drawn plays its first match at home, against the second team drawn.

15:50 IST, March 18th 2022
Which are the eight teams that have made it to the Quarter-Finals

Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Villarreal and Chelsea are the teams that have secured their place in the last eight.

