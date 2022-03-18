Champions League Draw Highlights: Chelsea To Play Real Madrid, Man City To Play Atletico

Quick links:
Image: AP
The winner of Benfica vs Liverpool will be up against the winner of Villarreal vs Bayern in the semi-finals. While the winner of Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid will be up against the winners of the Chelsea vs Real Madrid tie.
Benfica, who are on the hunt for their first European Cup glory since 1962 will play English giants Liverpool
Unai Emery's side will face six-time winners Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals
Last season's runners-up Manchester City will lock horns against Atletico Madrid
Defending Champions Chelsea are the first team to be drawn out and they will face 13-time winners Real Madrid
This season's final will be played at the Stade de France in Paris, which also hosted the event in 2000 and 2006. The game will kick off at 9:00 pm CET on Saturday, 28 May (1:30 am IST on Sunday, 29 May)
Quarter-finals
First legs: 5/6 April
Second legs: 12/13 April
Semi-finals
First legs: 26/27 April
Second legs: 3/4 May
The draw will set the ties for the quarter-finals and semi-finals. The draws are open meaning there is no seeding or country protection allowing any team to be drawn up against any other team. The first team drawn plays its first match at home, against the second team drawn.
Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Villarreal and Chelsea are the teams that have secured their place in the last eight.