Champions League: Europe's 'Big 5' Leagues Dominate Round Of 16 For First Time In History

The Champions League Group stage matches are completed, with 16 teams making it to the next round. The tournament has seen some great performances from teams across domestic leagues, vying for a spot in the knockout round of the European competition. It is for the first time in Champions League history that teams that have qualified for the Round of 16 are entirely from Europe’s top five leagues.

Champions League last 16: Teams from Premier League

Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have qualified for the next round. Current European Champions Liverpool defeated Red Bull Salzburg on Matchday 6. Manchester City defeated Dinamo Zagreb, courtesy of a Gabriel Jesus hat-trick. Chelsea defeated Lille 2-1 to secure their spot in the next round. While Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur were defeated by Bayern Munich, but they still finished second in their group, ensuring their spot for the next round.

Champions League last 16: Teams from LaLiga

Barcelona had already qualified for the knockout stages along with Real Madrid on Matchday 5. Barcelona defeated Inter Milan and Real Madrid defeated Club Brugge in their final group stage matches respectively. Valencia defeated Ajax on Matchday 6, subsequently knocking out AFC Ajax while securing their place in the next round. Atletico Madrid defeated Locomotiv Moscow to finish second in the group stages.

Champions League last 16: Teams from Ligue 1

PSG and Lyon are the two teams from Ligue 1 to do tremendously well in the group stages. PSG had already qualified on Matchday 5 but still defeated Galatasaray 5-0 in their last clash of the group stage. Lyon drew with RB Leipzig but still managed to move past the group stage as they finished second in Group G.

Champions League last 16: Teams from Serie A

Juventus, Napoli and Atalanta have qualified for the knockout rounds of the Champions League from Serie A. Juventus had qualified on Matchday 5 alongside PSG. Napoli defeated Genk on Matchday 6 to move to the next round. Atalanta defeated Shakhtar Donestk in a much-needed win on Matchday 6 to secure their qualification.

Champions League last 16: Teams from Bundesliga

Bayern Munich had already qualified for the next round on Matchday 5 of the Champions League. Borussia Dortmund are the second team from Bundesliga to qualify, courtesy of their win against Slavia Praha as well as Inter Milan’s defeat against Barcelona. RB Leipzig had qualified for the Round of 16 on Matchday 5 of the Champions League.

Champions League last 16: Draw schedule

Teams from Eredivisie, Austrian Bundesliga, Croatian football League, Russian League, Ukrainian Premier League, Belgian Pro League, Serbian Super League, Turkish Super Lig and Czech First League missed out on the knockouts stage of the Champions League. The draw for the Round of 16 will take place on Monday, 16 December 2019 in Nyon, Switzerland. The Round of 16 fixtures will be played from February 18, 2020, onwards.