Champions League Final In England? Man City Vs Chelsea Istanbul Final In Doubt

Chelsea defeated Real Madrid 2-0 in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final at Stamford Bridge in London. Goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount were enough to oust the 13-time UCL champions Real Madrid 3-1 on aggregate. Courtesy of the convincing win, Thomas Tuchel's men have set up an all-English Champions League final with Premier League rivals Manchester City on May 29. The Cityzens beat 2020 finalists PSG 4-1 on aggregate in the other semi-final.

While the Champions League final has been decided, there are concerns surrounding the venue considering the Covid-19 pandemic. Several famous personalities have taken to social media to announce their concerns regarding Turkey hosting the final despite UEFA confirming the same. Hence, it raises the question of if there will be a change in the Champions League final venue.

Istanbul 2021 Champions League final confirmed by UEFA

Despite the current lockdown restrictions in Turkey, UEFA confirmed the Istanbul 2021 Champions League final between Manchester City and Premier League rivals Chelsea for May 29. A UEFA statement read, "The UEFA Champions League final will take place in Istanbul on May 29 with a limited number of spectators and we are assured the temporary lockdown which is in force until May 17 should not have any impact on the match. UEFA continues to work closely with the Turkish Football Federation and the local and national authorities to stage the match safely."

Will there be a change in the Champions League final venue? English cricketer Michael Vaughan gives his opinion

Former English cricketing captain Micahel Vaughan took to Twitter to express his bewilderment that two English teams (Man City vs Chelsea) will travel to Istanbul to play the Champions League final amidst a disastrous Covid-19 pandemic. The cricketing legend suggested that the Champions League final should be moved to a place like the Wembley Stadium. However, Wembley is already committed to hosting the Championship play-off on the same date.

A champions league final with 2 English teams to travel to Istanbul for a final during a pandemic !!!!! Just play it at Wembley & have as many fans as possible as long as safe ... #JustSaying #OnOn — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 5, 2021

Can England host the Champions League final?

According to reports, Aston Villa have approached UEFA and the FA to host the Champions League final at Villa Park. With several people raising concerns about the Champions League final venue, the ball is in UEFA's court to decide the best venue to hold the final of Man City vs Chelsea. Considering the passion of the English fans for the sport one would have doubts whether England will be able to hold the UCL final safely as well amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. Over the past few weeks, several English fans of the 'Big Six' clubs have taken to the streets to protest against their owners and their involvement in the European Super League.