Champions League Final Indian Time: What Time Is UCL final? Man City Vs Chelsea News

Chelsea will lock horns with Man City at the Estadio do Dragao on Saturday, May 29, in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League final. The game between the two Premier League giants is scheduled to commence at 8:00 PM BST (Sunday, May 30 at 12:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Man City vs Chelsea team news and live stream details ahead of the crunch game.

Man City vs Chelsea: 2020-21 Champions League final preview

Pep Guardiola's Man City advanced to the showpiece event after dumping Paris Saint-Germain out in the semi-finals, while all-time greats Real Madrid were no match for Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea in the final four. A crowd of 16,500 is expected to attend the UCL final at the Estadio do Dragao as City endeavour to win the tournament for the first time while their opponents aim to channel the spirits of the 2012 luminaries.

Man City's dominance of the EFL Cup scene is unparalleled, their fifth Premier League title win was all but wrapped up a couple of months ago, and having tried and failed four times previously to break the quarter-final curse, Guardiola will finally lead his City team out for the Champions League final this weekend. Borussia Monchengladbach, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain all fell victim to the Citizens' superiority in the knockout rounds of the UCL. The English champions will be hoping to complete a stunning treble when they take on Chelsea in the final game of their season.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel is a man who knows all about European heartache, having reached the final of the UCL with PSG last year. The Blues knocked out Atletico Madrid, Porto and Real Madrid after the group stages of the UCL to make it to the final. However, Chelsea have had a rather poor spell towards the end of the season and were able to qualify for the Champions League despite a defeat against Aston Villa on the final day of the PL season. The west London club will now be hoping to end their UCL campaign on a high this weekend.

How to watch Man City vs Chelsea on TV? Champions League final live stream details

In India, the Champions League final between Man City and Chelsea will broadcast live on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD. The Champions League final live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates from the game can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

What time is Champions League final? Champions League final Indian time

In India, the Champions League final is scheduled to commence on Sunday, May 30 at 12:30 AM IST.

Image Credits - Man City, Chelsea Instagram