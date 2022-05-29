Champions League Final: Liverpool FC Calls For Investigation Of Pre-match Chaos

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final between Real Madrid and Liverpool at the Stade de France stadium in Paris was delayed for 37 minutes on Saturday night after tear gas and pepper spray were fired at the Liverpool supporters by the riot police. Angry Liverpool fans were seen being stuck in queues hanging onto railings and shouting to let them in, as UEFA put the blame for blocked turnstiles on thousands of fans who purchased fake tickets. Meanwhile, after losing the showpiece game by a margin of 1-0 to Madrid, Liverpool took to their official website and provided their take on the pre-match chaos.

The Anfield-based team admitted that they are hugely disappointed because of the entry issues and the broken security perimeter at the stadium, which affected the club’s fans ahead of the match. Liverpool termed the UCL finale as the ‘greatest match in European football’ and added that the supporters shouldn’t have experienced whatever happened. At the same time, the club also revealed that they have officially requested a formal investigation into the matter.

“We are hugely disappointed at the stadium entry issues and breakdown of the security perimeter that Liverpool fans faced this evening at Stade de France. This is the greatest match in European football and supporters should not have to experience the scenes we have witnessed tonight. We have officially requested a formal investigation into the causes of these unacceptable issues,” the club said in the statement.

'The police dispersed them with tear gas,' says UEFA

In an official statement about the pre-match chaos, UEFA said that entry into the Liverpool end of the stadium was blocked ahead of the match. Revealing the reason behind it, the European football governing body explained that thousands of fans bought fake tickets and it didn’t work in the turnstiles. This in turn created a buildup of fans, trying to get into the stadium. UEFA also added that the game began with a minimum delay of 35 minutes in order to let as many fans as possible gain access to the venue, before mentioning that the police were forced to disperse the buildup after the kickoff, with the use of tear gas.

A statement on the issues surrounding the delay to tonight's #UCLfinal kick-off. — UEFA (@UEFA) May 28, 2022

The UEFA also provided a statement about the same and explained the events that occurred. "In the lead-up to the game, the turnstiles at the Liverpool end became blocked by thousands of fans who purchased fake tickets which did not work in the turnstiles. This created a buildup of fans trying to get in. As a result, the kickoff was delayed by 35 minutes to allow as many fans as possible with genuine tickets to gain access. As numbers outside the stadium continued to build up after kickoff, the police dispersed them with tear gas and forced them away from the stadium," UEFA said.

Fans were seen breaking through security, attempting to get into the stadium and as reported by AP, two fans were seen getting bundled out of the gates after a run-in with the stewards. Three fans were spotted evading stewards by sprinting through the concourse and into the bottom level of the stadium, while others wearing no club attire were seen climbing fences. The UCL 2021-22 summit clash kicked off despite the chaos, as fans still tried to get through ticket checks.

(Image: AP)