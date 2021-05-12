Champions League Final: Man City, Chelsea Fans Unhappy With UEFA Over Venue Confusion

The venue for the Champions League final is yet to be finalised as Manchester City and Chelsea fans eagerly wait for confirmation from UEFA for the same. Originally, Istanbul was listed as the Champions League final 2021 venue, but those plans were put on hold after the UK placed Turkey on their travel red list amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Talks were in place to move the Man City vs Chelsea clash to Wembley, but those have paused, with Estadio do Dragao in Porto being lined up as an alternate venue.

Where is Champions League final 2021? UEFA yet to finalise venue, fans unhappy with confusion

Porto is the favourite to host Man City vs Chelsea clash after UEFA's talks with Wembley stalled as they scramble for options to host the showpiece event. The final is likely to be moved from Turkey to Portugal like last year, with FC Porto's Estadio do Dragao set to host the Champions League final on May 29 as per reports. However, while fans are rather disappointed with the decision, they want UEFA to make a call quickly as they can make firm plans for the match. However, those plans could further be hit, with Portugal still not allowing supporters to attend football matches.

BREAKING: The Champions League final is now more likely to be moved to Portugal because talks between UEFA and the UK government failed to overcome some major issues. (Source: The Times) pic.twitter.com/fYGW5uyGui — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 10, 2021

And while those restrictions are likely to be relaxed to relaxes for the showpiece clash, the local authorities are likely to impose a limit to ensure safety. The Europa League final, which is set to be played in Poland on May 26 will only admit 9,500 supporters, just under 25 per cent capacity of the Gdansk Stadium. A similar arrangement could be made for the Champions League final 2021 venue, but it could lead to a reduction in Champions League final tickets available to the supporters.

Initially, UEFA had promised 4,000 tickets per club for the showpiece event, but that is likely to reduced to somewhere around the 2,000 mark that is available to the clubs playing in the Europa League final. Had the game been shifted to the Wembley Stadium, there would have been no change in Champions League final tickets allocated to both Man City and Chelsea.

NEW: Portugal option for Champions League final looking increasingly likely - UEFA and govt talks failed to overcome some major obstacles. Story to follow on @TimesSport — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) May 10, 2021

As per The Telegraph, fans of both the clubs are disappointed by the lack of swiftness to take a decision. Kevin Parker, the general secretary of the Manchester City Supporters Club said that at this point the supporters don't care about the venue, but would just want clarity on the situation. Parker said that the wait was fair on the supporters who have to plan their work and costs in order to make the trip, and have to make arrangements accordingly. Tim Rolls, the former chairman of the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust, further stated that the saga is stressful because of the lack of information.

