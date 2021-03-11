Champions League: Insane PSG Fan Arrested For Disturbing Messi & Co. With Hotel Fire Alarm

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have had a stiff rivalry in the Champions League in the past few seasons. The rivalry was again reignited as the two sides came up against each other in the round of 16. PSG had managed to bag a 4-1 lead from the first leg at Camp Nou. But the fans weren't sure of PSG's advancement further in the competition as they resorted to nefarious tactics to disturb Barcelona players ahead of the crucial Champions League fixture.

Local group sets fireworks, PSG fan sets fire alarms in Barcelona hotel

According to a report by Spanish media outlet El Mundo Deportivo, a group of PSG fans set fireworks at 4 am early Wednesday outside the hotel in which the Barcelona players were staying in. If this wasn't enough, another fan managed to book a room in the same hotel to create a further ruckus for the Blaugrana, according to RMC Sport.

He stood awake until the fireworks subsided and then rang the emergency fire alarm of the hotel to create chaos and thus hamper the team's sleeping schedule. He was, however, quickly identified and taken to the local police station. The notorious fan was reprimanded for the improper use of the fire alarm.

As per the above reports, the entire Barcelona squad was staying at the Pullman Tour Eiffel hotel. It is being reported that several of the first-team players did wake up following the antics by the PSG fans, thus partially succeeding in their scandalous attempted ahead of the second leg.

PSG vs Barcelona: Lionel Messi scores stunner to cancel Mbappe's opener

Barcelona could not withstand the challenge by PSG at Parc des Princes with the first leg score coming back to haunt Ronald Koeman's men. Despite the Catalan giants dominating possession and attempting several shots, Kylian Mbappe ultimately broke the deadlock.

The Parisians were awarded a penalty after a challenge from Clement Lenglet on Mauro Icardi with Mbappe making no mistake from the spot in the 30th minute. Lionel Messi scored from a thunderous shot from outside the penalty box seven minutes later to cancel Mbappe's opener.

PSG vs Barcelona: Messi misses from spot as PSG advance in final 8

Besides, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner had the opportunity to further cut down on the goal deficit when Barcelona received a penalty following Lavyin Kurazawa's foul on Antoine Griezmann. But Messi's struggle from the spot was again on the fore as Keylor Navas went on to produce an epic save in the injury time of the first half.

Barcelona appeared a shadow of their former self in the second half with PSG going on to maintain the momentum until the final whistle to book a spot in the quarter-final of the European club competition.

Image courtesy: Barcelona Twitter