Champions League: Manchester United draw Bayern Munich, Newcastle handed a tough group

Manchester United have been drawn with Bayern Munich in the Group A as the Champions League draw has been concluded on Thursday. Group F could be regarded as the group of death as Newcastle United and PSG have been pitted against AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund. Defending champions Manchester City have been put in a relatively easy group with RB Leipzig, Young Boys and Crvena Zvezda.

The blockbuster encounter in the group stage would be Bayern Munich vs Manchester United. It would almost be a homecoming for Harry Kane who recently switched his allegiance from Tottenham Hotspur and joined the German champions.

Champions League groups

Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, FC Copenhagen, Galatasaray

Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Lens

Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, SC Braga, Union Berlin

Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, Salzburg, Real Sociedad

Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic

Group F: Paris St-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle United

Group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Young Boys, Crvena Zvezda

Group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Royal Antwerp