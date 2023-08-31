Champions League: Manchester United draw Bayern Munich, Newcastle handed a tough group

Quick links:
Image: AP
Manchester United have been drawn with Bayern Munich in the Group A as the Champions League draw has been concluded on Thursday. Group F could be regarded as the group of death as Newcastle United and PSG have been pitted against AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund. Defending champions Manchester City have been put in a relatively easy group with RB Leipzig, Young Boys and Crvena Zvezda.
The blockbuster encounter in the group stage would be Bayern Munich vs Manchester United. It would almost be a homecoming for Harry Kane who recently switched his allegiance from Tottenham Hotspur and joined the German champions.
The 2023/24 group stage draw ✅#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/kCTj9JfBFM— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 31, 2023
Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, FC Copenhagen, Galatasaray
Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Lens
Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, SC Braga, Union Berlin
Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, Salzburg, Real Sociedad
Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic
Group F: Paris St-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle United
Group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Young Boys, Crvena Zvezda
Group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Royal Antwerp