Champions League Prize Money: How Much Will 2021 Champions League Winner Receive?

Champions League financial rewards form a major part of the season-to-season plans of the biggest clubs in the world. For the 2020-21 UCL final, Manchester City and Chelsea will battle it out for the honours at the Estadio do Dragao on May 29, with the game scheduled to commence at 8:00 PM BST (Sunday, May 30 at 12:30 AM IST). However, netizens have been curious to know about the Champions League prize money distribution and how much money will 2021 Champions League winner get -

Man City vs Chelsea Champions League final preview

Pep Guardiola's men advanced to the showpiece event after dumping Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund out of the tournament in the knockout rounds. The Cityzens are on course to complete a historic treble, having already clinched the Premier League and League Cup. City will now be hoping to yet another stunning feat in their maiden Champions League final.

On the other hand, Chelsea passed stern tests against Atletico Madrid, Porto and Real Madrid during the knockout rounds. The Blues, however, had a rather poor finish to their domestic campaign and were rather fortuitous to finish in the top 4. Thomas Tuchel reached the UCL final with PSG last year and will be hoping to cross the line with Chelsea this time around.

Champions League prize money: How much money will 2021 Champions League winner get?

Winning the Champions League final will see the champion take away the prestigious trophy as well as €19 million and while losing the final may sting, the runner-up receives €15 million to soften the blow. Here's a look at the Champions League prize money that each team is set to receive:

Based on the most recent figures, a single victory in the group stage is worth €2.7 million and a draw is worth €900,000. If a team competes from the group stage and wins every match in the group stage then proceeds to win the entire competition, then they'll earn a total of €82.45 million in Champions League prize money.

Winner: €19 million

Runner-up: €15 million

Semi-finalist: €12 million

Quarter-finalist: €10.5 million

Last 16: €9.5 million

Manchester City vs Chelsea team news, injuries and suspensions

Pep Guardiola has a fully fit squad ahead of the crunch Man City vs Chelsea Champions League final. For Chelsea, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy remains a doubt while N'Golo Kante is expected to be fit for the game. Other Manchester City vs Chelsea team news is yet to come in.

Man City vs Chelsea Champions League final prediction: Who will win Champions League final?

Given that Man City have been rather unplayable this season and also knocked out a number of big guns from the competition, our prediction is a 2-1 win for the Cityzens.

