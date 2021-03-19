Champions League Quarter-final Draw: PSG To Face Bayern, Liverpool Lock Horns With Madrid

Chelsea and Bayern Munich advanced to the last eight of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday, rounding out the field alongside Dortmund, Porto, PSG, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City. With these eight teams left in the ongoing competition, the UCL draw took place on Friday, March 19 at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. The quarterfinals will get underway in April and the UCL quarter-final draw has cooked up four exiting matchups. Here’s a full round-up of the Champions League quarter-final draw.

Champions League quarter-final draw: Champions League schedule

There was no seeding or country protection in the UCL draw, which meant that any team could go up against any one of the remaining seven, a rarity in knockout UCL fixtures otherwise. The quarter-finals will be played over two legs, with the first leg matches scheduled on April 6 and 7 and the second leg on April 13 and 14.

The UCL 2020-21 semi-final brackets will also be set, lining up the top four Champions League fixtures as well. As per the latest Champions League schedule, the two-legged semi-finals will be held on April 27 and 28 and May 4 and 5. The final will be played on May 29, in Istanbul.

UCL fixtures: Four crunch Champions League fixtures in store for quarter-finals

Man City vs Borussia Dortmund

Man City brushed off Monchengladbach 2-0 in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie and won with the same scoreline in the 2nd leg at the Etihad as well to complete a 4-0 aggregate win over the German side. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund beat Sevilla 3-2 in Spain in their first leg of the last 16 and held off a late scare to draw 2-2 at the Westfalenstadion to advance to the last 8. UCL record-breaker Erling Haaland scored four of Dortmund’s five goals against Sevilla in the tie.

FC Porto vs Chelsea

Porto stunned Juventus with a 2-1 win at home in their Round of 16 tie first leg and qualified to the quarter-finals on the away goals rule despite losing 3-2 at Turin. The Portuguese giants were also reduced to 10-men for the majority of the game in the second leg. Chelsea beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 in their first leg of the last 16 before recording a 2-0 win over the Rojiblancos at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel is yet to lose a game since taking over as Chelsea boss in January.

Bayern Munich vs PSG

Bayern Munich crushed Lazio 4-1 in their Round of 16 first leg at the end of February at the Stadio Olimpico. The reigning European champions then recorded a 2-1 win at the Allianz Arena to book their spot in the quarter-finals. PSG, on the other hand, dismantled Barcelona 4-1 at the Camp Nou in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie before behind held to a 1-1 draw against the LaLiga giants at the Parc des Princes. These two teams met in the final of last season's UCL final.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool

Real Madrid earned a crucial 1-0 win at Atalanta last month and finished the job with a 3-1 win in Spain to book their spot in the quarter-finals of the UCL. Liverpool won their first leg of their last 16 tie against RB Leipzig 2-0 before another 2-0 win at Anfield in the second leg ensured their qualification.

Image Credits - Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski Instagram