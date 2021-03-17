Champions League Quarter Final Draw: When Is Champions League Draw And Where To Watch?

Six European teams have already made their way into the quarter-final of the Champions League with just two round of 16 fixtures set to be played out on Wednesday, March 17 (Thursday according to IST). And the fans are already curious to find out the next possible opponents of their favourite teams. Following are the details of the Champions League quarter final draw.

When is Champions League quarter final draw? UCL draw date confirmed

To answer the 'When is Champions League quarter final?' query, it will take place once the round of 16 fixtures are completed. Specifically, two fixtures are yet to be played out, following which the Champions League draw will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021. Notably, the draw for the quarter-final and the semi-final will be conducted at the same time.

After the UCL draw date, it is also confirmed that the draw will be hosted at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. Some questions have been doing the rounds such as - 'How to watch Champions League quarter final draw live in India?'. The Champions League quarter final draw live stream will be available streamed on the official website of UEFA.

Champions League quarter final draw live details

As averse to the earlier policy of having no teams from the same football federation in the same group during the group stage of the competition, such restrictions are lifted in the knockout stages. Hence, there will be no seedings or country protection, which simply means that two teams belonging to the same football federation can be teed up for the final eight.

Similarly, no such seeding or country protection shall be effective for the semi-final round as well. However, UEFA reserves the right to announce any restrictions ahead of the draw. Meanwhile, a draw will take place to determine the home side of the final for administrative reasons.

When is Champions League quarter final draw? Champions League key dates

The first leg of the quarter-final shall be played on April 6 and 7, followed by the return leg a week later. Similarly, the first leg of the semi-final will be played on April 27 and 28, with the second leg set to be played out a week later. The Champions League final has been scheduled for May 29 in Istanbul.

Champions League teams qualified for quarter-final

Borussia Dortmund

Liverpool

Manchester City

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

FC Porto

Real Madrid

Champions League round of 16 fixtures

(All timings in IST)

Bayern Munich vs Lazio - Wednesday, March 17 (Thursday IST) - 1.30 AM

Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid - Wednesday, March 17 (Thursday IST) - 1.30 AM

Image courtesy: UEFA website