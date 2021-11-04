Champions League: RB Leipzig Coach Accuses Referee Of 'wanting An Autograph From Neymar'

In a fiery Champions League clash, RB Leipzig managed to score a late equaliser against Paris Saint-Germain and the match ended 2-2 on Wednesday. RB Leipzig manager Jesse Marsch accused officials of favouring bigger clubs and said it is tough for the smaller ones despite the German club being awarded two penalties in the match. Marsch also accused referee Andreas Ekberg of wanting to get an autograph of PSG superstar Neymar.

"I have the impression that referees decide in favour of the big teams instead of the small ones," Jesse Marsch said at his post-game press conference. "It’s hard to get respect from the refs. It seemed as if the referee wanted to get an autograph from Neymar!"

RB Leipzig vs PSG match recap

RB Leipzig started the Champions League match with high intensity attacking and after a few initial attempts on goal, in the 8th minute, Christopher Nkunku scored a brilliant header after a pinpoint cross from Andre Silva. Leipzig did not slow down and just a minute and a half later they were awarded a penalty after Danilo Pereira brought down Silva in the box.

The Portuguese striker stepped to take the spot-kick, however, Gianluigi Donnaruma dived the right way and saved the shot, giving PSG a chance. In the 21st minute, on a Paris counter-attack, Neymar played a superb through ball to Kylian Mbappe on the left flank who cut back and laid a pass for oncoming Georginio Wijnaldum and he managed to put the ball in the back of the net to level the scores.

In the 39th minute, PSG won a corner and Marquinhos nodded the ball towards Wijnaldum at the far post and he headed it again into the back of the net but the linesman had his flag up and the referee blew for offside. however, after VAR had a look at it again, the goal was considered to be onside and it was awarded, giving PSG the lead.

In the second half, RB Leipzig dominated the second half with attack after attack but PSG managed to hold on thanks to multiple saves from Donnarumma and blocks from Marquinhos throughout the second half. But in the 89th minute, the referee was advised by VAR to have a second look at an incident in PSG's penalty area for a potential penalty. Upon having a look the referee deemed Presnel Kimpembe to have fouled Yussuf Poulsen in the box and awarded a penalty to Leipzig. After the referee cleared the area, Dominik Szoboszlai stepped up and converted the spot-kick to level the scores for the night.

Image: AP