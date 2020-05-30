Champions League Referee Arrested In Relation To Drugs And Prostitution Racket

The current knockout round of the UEFA Champions League has been put on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, a certain UEFA Champions League associate has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic has been reportedly arrested for his involvement in a drugs and prostitution racket in Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday. The Slovenian national was caught by police personnel in possession of drugs and illegal firearms and has now been linked to an illegal drugs operation that includes prostitution.

Slavko Vincic has been arrested by police in Bosnia and Herzegovina for his alleged involvement in a drugs and prostitution ring.



According to Croatian publication 24Sata, Slavko Vincic was taken into custody in a cabin in Bijeljina where the authorities discovered nine women, 26 men along with a load of weapons and cocaine. Slavko Vincic served as an assistant to Damir Skomina at Euro 2012. The Slovenian was arrested alongside reality TV star Tijana Maksimovic, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the drugs and prostitution ring by the police.

Tijana Maksimovic was detained while as she attempted to cross the border in a boat that was also carrying three other women who were presumably sex workers. It is believed that Slavko Vincic is not one of the people involved in the prostitution racket but is accused of being one of the 26 men, who were allegedly caught in possession of drugs and illegal firearms.

Earlier this season, Vinicic was in charge of the Champions League match between Liverpool and Genk. The 40-year-old was also in charge of the Manchester City Champions League match. The Slovenian has been a UEFA Champions League referee since 2010. He also served as referee in the controversial UEFA Europa League match between EA Guingamp and Dynamo Kyiv where he showed two red cards to Dynamo players.

His role in the whole drugs and prostitution racket remains unclear but he will be under police custody for now. No formal message or statement has been made by UEFA officials on this issue at the time of writing.

