Champions League Results: Chelsea Hammer Atletico Madrid, Bayern Overcome Lazio Challenge

Defending European champions Bayern Munich continued their exceptional run of form with a splendid victory over Lazio to edge into the quarter-final. Elsewhere, Premier League heavyweights Chelsea stay unbeaten under manager Thomas Tuchel with a scintillating victory over Atletico Madrid to knock out the Spanish giants from the European club competition in latest UCL results.

Champions League results: Bayern Munich vs Lazio highlights

From the top Champions League highlights on Wednesday, Bayern Munich arrived into the second leg following a thrilling 4-1 win away from home. With a massive lead already, Hansi Flick's men were quite comfortable arriving into the second leg. And the Bavarians left no stone unturned in the home game, with Robert Lewandowski bagging the lead in the 33rd minute.

Vedat Muriqi gifted a penalty to Bayern Munich after a challenge on Leon Goretzka during a corner kick. And the Pole forward made no mistake from the spot. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was introduced in the game in the 71st minute, replacing Lewandowski, and he went on to double the lead two minutes later, netting through a delightful chipped finish.

Marco Parolo struck a low header in the 82nd minute for Lazio following a splendid assist from Andreas Pereira. But the Bavarians were already 6-2 up on aggregate and went on to seal a spot in the final eight of the competition.

Champions League highlights: Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid highlights

In other UCL results, Chelsea managed a narrow win following a thrilling acrobatic kick from Olivier Giroud in the first leg. And Thomas Tuchel's men went on to dominate the Rojiblancos in the second leg at Stamford Bridge. Hakim Ziyech bagged the opener in the 34th minute as he struck past the net from a perfect ball from Timo Werner.

Diego Simeone's men failed to find the momentum with the team's frontline struggling to break past the Atletico defence. In the 59th minute, Luis Suarez was substituted from the game with Angel Correa replacing the Uruguayan international. Atletico Madrid's struggles in the game were prolonged when Stefan Savic was sent off after he inflicted an elbow blow on Antonio Rudiger.

And Chelsea went on to bury the game in the injury time when Emerson Palmieri scored from his first touch following a quick counter-attack from the Blues. Christian Pulisic rolled the ball towards Emerson, who slammed it across Jan Oblak into the bottom right corner.

Champions League results roundup

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 1-1 Barcelona (5-2 on aggregate)

Liverpool 2-0 RB Leipzig (4-) on aggregate)

Juventus 3-2 Porto (4-4 on aggregate)

Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Sevilla (5-4 on aggregate)

Real Madrid 3-1 Atalanta (4-1 on aggregate)

Manchester City 2-0 Borussia Monchengladbach (4-0 on aggregate)

Bayern Munich 2-1 Lazio (6-2 on aggregate)

Chelsea 2-0 Atletico Madrid (3-0 on aggregate)

Image courtesy: Chelsea, Bayern Munich Twitter