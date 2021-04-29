Champions League Results, Highlights: PSG Stutter As Man City Move Closer To UCL Dream

Manchester City are one step closer to reaching their first-ever Champions League final in history after the Premier League leaders clinched a memorable 2-1 win at Paris Saint-Germain. Pep Guardiola's side now boasts of two away goals, which could prove to be pivotal when the game heads down to the wire at the Etihad Stadium next week. Here's a look at the Champions League highlights and what is in store for the PSG vs Man City second leg.

Champions League results: Manchester City one step close to the final after memorable win in Paris

Manchester City moved one step closer to achieving their dream of European success after they clinched a clutch 2-1 win at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night. Guardiola, who has been guilty of overthinking tactics in the past, put out his strongest XI, but his players struggled to impose themselves on the pitch as PSG dominant in the first half. Neymar and Angel Di Maria were a constant menace for the visitors to deal with, and the latter's inch-perfect corner saw captain Marquinhos score a towering header to give PSG the lead. Guardiola and Man City slowly crept into the game and put out a second-half display worthy of praise, as Mauricio Pochettino's side had no answers to the questions posed by Man City.

What. A. Game!



â°âš½ï¸1âƒ£5âƒ£ Marquinhos

â°âš½ï¸6âƒ£4âƒ£ De Bruyne

â°âš½ï¸7âƒ£1âƒ£ Mahrez



Comeback complete for Manchester City âœ…#UCL pic.twitter.com/4S40S8jac0 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 28, 2021

Eventually, a horrendous error from Keylor Navas saw Kevin De Bruyne level the scores, before Riyad Mahrez hit a superb free-kick through the wall to give them the lead. Things went from bad to worse for PSG after Idrissa Gueye was sent off for a reckless challenge on Ilkay Gundogan, who had to be taken off due to injury. Reduced to 10, PSG's hopes of clawing back into the game faded and the hosts were lucky enough to escape only with a 2-1 defeat. A seven-minute disaster spell cost them the tie, and PSG were left rueing their missed first-half chances at the end of the game. Starman Kylian Mbappe, looked a shadow of his supreme self, failing to register a shot on goal for the first time in his Champions League career.

ðŸ”µ Manchester City away from home:



ðŸ¤¯ 18 successive wins in all competitions

ðŸš« 12 clean sheets in their last 18 games

ðŸ’ª Unbeaten in their last 21 away games (W19 D2)#UCL pic.twitter.com/agTF5bMJYE — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 28, 2021

The Champions League results this week mean that Man City are now favourites to reach their maiden Champions League final, giving Pep Guardiola the chance to reclaim the title he last won in 2011. The Premier League leaders were certainly not perfect on the night, but Guardiola reaped rewards for not overcomplicating tactics in crunch games of the season. Man City will now take the advantage back to the Etihad for the second leg next week as they look to make the final. PSG, meanwhile, will look for some inspiration to pull off a miraculous comeback and will need their front three firing when they travel to Manchester next week for the Champions League semi-finals second leg.

Champions League highlights: PSG vs Man City highlights

Champions League semi-finals second leg: Man City vs PSG date time

With two away goals in the bag, Man City will host Paris Saint-Germain at Etihad Stadium in six days time for the second leg of the semi-final. The Man City vs PSG date time is set for Wednesday, May 5, 12:30 PM IST with the two teams battling for a spot in the finals against the winner of the Chelsea vs Real Madrid clash. The game will be broadcasted live on only TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels while the live stream for the same will be available on Sony LIV.

(Image Courtesy: Manchester City Twitter)