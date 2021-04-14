Champions League Results And Highlights: PSG Exact Bayern Revenge, Chelsea Make Last Four

April 13 turned out to be a day for consolation wins in the Champions League as two teams confirmed their spot in the final four despite defeats on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST). Defending champions Bayern Munich were knocked out of the competition, while Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea continue to dark horses. Here's a look at the Champions League results from last night and the highlights of the PSG vs Bayern, Chelsea vs Porto games.

UCL Results: Champions League highlights

PSG vs Bayern: Defending champions knocked out despite second-leg win

Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich were knocked out of the Champions League on Tuesday night, with Paris Saint-Germain reaching their second successive semi-final with an away goals win. Eric Choupo-Moting scored yet again against his former employers, but the defending champions couldn't muster another goal in the absence of Robert Lewandowski to seal semi-final progression. PSG got their revenge and are now favourites to win the competition in Istanbul in May. Their 3-2 win at the Allianz served as the base for their win, with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar setting up the victory. The latter had a host of chances on Tuesday but failed to capitalise on them as PSG drew a rare blank at home. Mauricio Pochettino's side will now gear to face the winners of the Dortmund vs Manchester City clash, with the tie evenly poised, as Pep Guardiola's side take a 2-1 lead to Germany. The PSG boss had reached the Champions League final with Tottenham in 2019, and both him and the club will hope to hold the trophy come to the end of the season.

Chelsea vs Porto: Tuchel's side seal semi-final berth, survive Porto scare

FC Porto had a mountain to climb on Tuesday, and couldn't come to grips with it until the very end as substitute Mehdi Taremi scored a stunning overhead kick. Both teams had a host of chances in the game, with Jesús Corona blasting over from close range while Christian Pulisic failed to cap on any of his darting runs into the box. Nonetheless, the USMNT international did recover the man of the match for his efforts even as the Blues fell to a 1-0 defeat in Seville. Thomas Tuchel's side now will face off against the winner of the Real Madrid vs Liverpool clash, with Los Blancos leading the tie 3-1. A potential final against former employers PSG is on the cards for the German manager, and it could serve as an incentive for the Premier League side, who are certainly the dark horses to win the competition.

