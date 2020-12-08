Champions League Standings: Which Teams Can Qualify In The Last Group Stage Game?

The Champions League group stage is in its final stage, with Matchday 6 of the competition set to begin on Tuesday night. A total of nine teams have already secured Champions League qualification, with some teams even managing to secure their status as group winners. However, many teams are yet to qualify for the next rounds, with Manchester United and Real Madrid among them as well. Here is a look at the upcoming Champions League schedule, and a look at the teams that can qualify for the Round of 16 stage on the final day.

Champions League standings: Teams that have confirmed qualification

Defending champions Bayern Munich have already qualified for the knockout round and will progress to the next round as Group A winners. In Group C, the fate of Manchester City as group winners and Porto as the second team to qualify is sealed as well. Premier League champions Liverpool will qualify as Group D winners, and they will be joined by Chelsea and Sevilla from Group E. Borussia Dortmund become the second German club to book their place in the Round of 16. From Group G, Barcelona and Juventus are through as well, with the two teams facing each other in a game that will decide won wins Group G.

Champions League group stage: Which other teams can qualify?

While Bayern have topped Group A, Atletico Madrid and RB Salzburg still have a chance of qualification, with both the sides taking on each other on Matchday 6. In a sensational Group B, all four sides, namely Borussia Monchengladbach, Shakhtar Donetsk, Real Madrid and Inter Milan have a chance of going through. In a Champions League group stage game that is a straight shoot out for qualification, Atalanta take on Ajax with both teams fighting for the last qualifying spot.

Group F sees Lazio and Club Brugge face each other in a similar fashion, with just two points separating the sides. Group H is another interesting Champions League group fans will certainly have their eyes on. Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig all are on nine points each, with all the three clubs in contention to progress to the knockout stages.

Here is the complete Matchday 6 Champions League schedule

Zenit vs Borussia Dortmund – Tuesday, December 8 (11:25 PM IST)

Lazio vs Club Brugge – Tuesday, December 8 (11:25 PM IST)

Chelsea vs Krasnodar – Wednesday, December 9 (1:30 AM IST)

Rennes vs Sevilla – Wednesday, December 9 (1:30 AM IST)

Barcelona vs Juventus – Wednesday, December 9 (1:30 AM IST)

Dynamo Kyiv vs Ferencvaros – Wednesday, December 9 (1:30 AM IST)

PSG vs Istanbul Basaksehir – Wednesday, December 9 (1:30 AM IST)

RB Leipzig vs Man United – Wednesday, December 9 (1:30 AM IST)

Ajax vs Atalanta – Wednesday, December 9 (11:25 PM IST)

Midtjylland vs Liverpool – Wednesday, December 9 (11:25 PM IST)

Bayern Munich vs Lokomotiv Moscow – Thursday, December 10 (1:30 AM IST)

RB Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid – Thursday, December 10 (1:30 AM IST)

Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach – Thursday, December 10 (1:30 AM IST)

Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk – Thursday, December 10 (1:30 AM IST)

Manchester City vs Marseille – Thursday, December 10 (1:30 AM IST)

Olympiacos vs FC Porto – Thursday, December 10 (1:30 AM IST)

Image Credits: UEFA Champions League Instagram