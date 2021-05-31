Last Updated:

Champions League-winning Manager Thomas Tuchel Provides Update On Chelsea Transfer Plans

Thomas Tuchel has led Chelsea to their second Champions League title. The German has set his eyes on a few more players this summer including a big-name striker

Chelsea have ended their season on a high note after winning the UEFA Champions League but the Blues have already started preparing for the next season and look set to make some big signings in the summer. After spending $222 million last summer, Chelsea management proved that they were ready to spend big money to help the team clinch a European trophy. Signings of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, provided the Blues with a jaw-dropping attack.

Winning the Champions League has been a great return on all those investments as the club looks to build towards another great season in Europe. Since his arrival in January, Thomas Tuchel has been inspirational for them. Chelsea were languishing at 10th position when he came to the club but finished 4th place with a Champions League berth before the final. Thomas Tuchel signed an 18-month contract in January, but after leading an amazing turnaround, it has been reported that he will sign a longer contract extension in the coming weeks.
 

Chelsea transfer news: Who will Chelsea sign this summer?

Chelsea have been heavily linked with many strikers after failing to get the best out of Timo Werner, but Werner will remain in this team because Thomas Tuchel loves using his pace, which has clearly been seen since his arrival. After successfully winning the Champions League, Tuchel has reportedly revealed that he has "two or three players" in mind, which includes a big-name striker. Erling Haaland, linked previously to the team, could be a good signing, and a European trophy could lure the Norwegian. After spending all his career in Tottenham, Harry Kane has expressed his desire of moving clubs, and with the quality that he possesses, Chelsea might likely go for him.
 

Romelu Lukaku Chelsea return


Romelu Lukaku Chelsea return could be another possibility. The Belgian has been a key part of Inter Milan's success and will be a big loss if he moves out of the club. Lukaku, a tried and tested Premier League player, could be a massive addition to the Blues. But it will be a tough signing to complete as Inter would want to keep the striker and compete for the Seria A  once again next season. Another player Chelsea have been linked with is England international Declan Rice, who was a target last summer. Chelsea are also ready to offload a few players like Tammy Abraham, Emerson and Olivier Giroud to make space for the new signings.

