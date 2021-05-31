Champions League-winning manager Thomas Tuchel provides update on Chelsea transfer plans

Chelsea have ended their season on a high note after winning the UEFA Champions League but the Blues have already started preparing for the next season and look set to make some big signings in the summer. After spending $222 million last summer, Chelsea management proved that they were ready to spend big money to help the team clinch a European trophy. Signings of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, provided the Blues with a jaw-dropping attack.

Winning the Champions League has been a great return on all those investments as the club looks to build towards another great season in Europe. Since his arrival in January, Thomas Tuchel has been inspirational for them. Chelsea were languishing at 10th position when he came to the club but finished 4th place with a Champions League berth before the final. Thomas Tuchel signed an 18-month contract in January, but after leading an amazing turnaround, it has been reported that he will sign a longer contract extension in the coming weeks.



Thomas Tuchel will meet Chelsea board in the next days to sign a new contract, confirmed. Just a matter of time. He’s already planning for new signings together with the club. 🔵 #CFC



The agreement will be completed until June 2023 + option for one more season. @jacobsteinberg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2021

Chelsea transfer news: Who will Chelsea sign this summer?

Chelsea have been heavily linked with many strikers after failing to get the best out of Timo Werner, but Werner will remain in this team because Thomas Tuchel loves using his pace, which has clearly been seen since his arrival. After successfully winning the Champions League, Tuchel has reportedly revealed that he has "two or three players" in mind, which includes a big-name striker. Erling Haaland, linked previously to the team, could be a good signing, and a European trophy could lure the Norwegian. After spending all his career in Tottenham, Harry Kane has expressed his desire of moving clubs, and with the quality that he possesses, Chelsea might likely go for him.



Thiago Silva’s new contract until June 2022 will be announced soon - already agreed and completed since weeks, never been in doubt. 🇧🇷 #Chelsea



Chelsea are also considering to sign a new centre back this summer, looking for some opportunities on the market. 🔵 #CFC https://t.co/dh61r9SJbQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2021



Romelu Lukaku Chelsea return

New Inter manager Inzaghi has called Romelu Lukaku in the last few hours. The club confirmed the intention to keep Lukaku as ‘key player’ despite interest from UK clubs. 🇧🇪🔵 #Inter



Negotiations still on with PSG for Achraf Hakimi - but Inter won’t accept less than €80m. 🇲🇦 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 31, 2021



Romelu Lukaku Chelsea return could be another possibility. The Belgian has been a key part of Inter Milan's success and will be a big loss if he moves out of the club. Lukaku, a tried and tested Premier League player, could be a massive addition to the Blues. But it will be a tough signing to complete as Inter would want to keep the striker and compete for the Seria A once again next season. Another player Chelsea have been linked with is England international Declan Rice, who was a target last summer. Chelsea are also ready to offload a few players like Tammy Abraham, Emerson and Olivier Giroud to make space for the new signings.

Picture Credits: Chelsea FC/Twitter