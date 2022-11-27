Champions Of 2010 Vs 2014: World Cup H2h Record Of Spain Vs Germany

After a disappointing 2-1 defeat in their opening game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 against Japan, 2014 winners Germany are all set to take on 2010 winners Spain on November 27, in what will be a must-win game. While this clash will not be a must-win clash for La Roja, they would want to carry on their momentum after registering an emphatic 7-0 victory in their opening clash against Costa Rica.

As the two European heavyweights get set to take on each other at the World Cup on November 27 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, here is a look at the head-to-head record between the two sides.

Spain vs Germany head-to-head record

Spain and Germany have faced each other previously on 25 occasions, with the former winning eight of these clashes, losing nine and drawing eight. Similarly to the h2h record between the two sides, the number of goals scored against each other are also pretty even. Spain has registered 29 goals in the 25 matches that they have played against Germany, while the Germans have scored 28 goals against La Roja.

When it comes to the head-to-head record at FIFA World Cups, Germany have a slight advantage over Spain. In the four matches that they have played against each other, Germany has recorded two wins, drawn one and lost one. However, Spain did defeat Germany in the last game between the two sides at a World Cup. The two sides met at the 2010 edition of the tournament when Carles Puyol scored a 73rd-minute winner to help his side win a semi-final before they went on to win the title as well.

Spain vs Germany: What's at stake for both teams?

With Germany currently in last place in Group E with 0 points, they cannot afford to drop any more points if they are to keep their chances of progressing further in the FIFA World Cup in their own hands. As for Spain, they find themselves in a strong position as they currently lead the group with three points and a solid goal difference (GD) of 7. If they were to beat Germany, they would almost guarantee themselves a place in the Round of 16 because of their fantastic GD.

Image: AP